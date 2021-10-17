Nothing pleases a coach more than all three phases of his football team working in concert. Southern gave Jason Rollins a triple tag team smackdown in dismantling Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday.
While freshman running back Kobe Dillon was running up the score and setting a record on offense, the defense was making it stand up with takeaways and improved tackling and coverage. Special teams chipped in with six points and although it had a couple of hiccups with a fumble and a blocked punt, Southern was already in firm control.
Sandwiched between a poor effort last week and a crucial stretch over the next four, the timing couldn’t have been better.
“It’s perfect,” senior safety Chase Foster said after leading the defensive charge with three interceptions. “It gives us a chance to give Jag nation a good vibe and open up the Bluff to each team that comes.”
Linebacker Ray Anderson perhaps spoke for the whole team, which Rollins said showed up Saturday with a laser focus, when he hinted that the Jaguars were itching to strike early.
“We had a big emphasis on starting the game well, especially coming out in the second half and starting well,” Anderson said. “I felt we did a good job of attacking and staying with the job the whole game.
“We came into the game wanting to prove what type of defense we are. We didn’t play to our potential the last few weeks. We have some things to improve on, but we did a good job of answering the bell and letting the offense know they can depend on us.”
The Jaguars came in primed. Keenen Tate’s tackle on the opening kickoff to bury UAPB on its 11-yard line to start the game was prophetic. Three plays later, Foster got his first interception. Three plays after that, Dillon was off to the races with a 40-yard scoring run on the way to a school-record 267 yards on 14 carries.
In these times of spread offense’s, Southern has stayed old school with its running game and is running away from the rest of the conference. With 304 yards, the Jaguars are averaging 236 per game, 61 yards per game more than the next closest competitor Prairie View A&M. Southern also leads in yards per carry (5.8) and touchdowns (12).
Dillon has shot to the top of the individual rushing leaders with 104 yards per game (520 yards) and a gaudy 10.4 per carry average. With Devon Benn and Craig Nelson, Southern has three of the top 12 rushers in SWAC play.
“That’s just who we are; it’s in our DNA to run the ball,” Rollins said. “We try to find a way to run it against everyone we play. We want to run the ball.”
Who wouldn’t with the offensive line that deserves recognition. Tackles Jeremiah Stafford and Ja’Tyre Carter, guards Jonathan Bishop and Brian Williams and center Dallas Black have been the steadiest position group. Tight ends Ethan Howard, Travis Tucker and Gregory Perkins are valued for their blocking and used extensively.
But the biggest kudos go to an inspired defense that intercepted four passes, broke up five and had nine tackles for loss. Cornerback Glenn Brown had the other interception and two breakups. Anderson, defensive tackle Camron Peterson and end Lyston Barber each had two tackles for loss.
The Jaguars defense stood out despite missing two of its best players, defensive tackle Davin Cotton and safety Tamaurice Smith. It was near perfect, missing a shutout when the Lions scored with less tgab two minutes to play.
“They really did want the shutout,” Rollins said. “In today’s college football, shutouts are hard. Any time you get close you want it. At the end of the day we just wanted to play well.”
That shot of confidence will serve Southern well when Prairie View, Alcorn State, Florida A&M and Jackson Sate, the top two teams in each division, come to the Bluff, a stretch that will define the season.
Correction
Kobe Dillon’s rushing total did not break the SWAC single game rushing yardage record, the conference office said. The record is held by Jackson State’s William Arnold with 346 yards against Texas Southern in 1993.