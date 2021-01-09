The Southern women’s basketball team closed with a flurry but came up short Saturday afternoon as it fell 67-64 to rival Grambling at the Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling.
Southern (1-7, 1-1 SWAC) trailed 60-49 with six minutes left. The Jaguars then went on a 15-5 run to trail 65-64. After Grambling’s Alexus Holt made two free throws with 19 seconds to go, Southern called timeout to set its offense.
The Jaguars were unable to get off a shot, and Amani McWain’s turnover with 4 seconds left ended their final possession.
McWain led four Jaguars in double figures with 17 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Caitlin Davis scored 12 points, and Taneara Moore and Raven White each added 10 points.
All totaled, Southern’s top four scorers combined to shoot 18 of 30 (60%) from the field, but the rest of the team made just 6 of 30 shots.
Grambling (2-3, 1-0) was led by Candice Parramore with 17 points and Justice Coleman with 14. Holt finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Including 14 offensive boards, Southern outrebounded Grambling 36-29, and most of the other team statistics were close. The Jaguars best numbers were produced by hot streaks, and the last one came up short.
Southern had not played since Jan. 2, when the Jaguars overcame their worst offensive first half of the season in a 51-44 win over Prairie View. The Jaguars start against Grambling was much different as they made 5 of 6 shots, and bolted out to a 12-4 lead.
Southern cooled off, and Grambling rallied to get within 18-17 after one quarter. Grambling took its first lead early in the second quarter, and went on to lead 33-27 after scoring the final six points of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Grambling led by nine points twice before Southern closed the gap. McWain’s follow shot cut Grambling’s lead to 44-43 midway through before the Tigers took a 49-45 lead into the fourth quarter.