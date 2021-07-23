Southern football fans won’t have trouble remembering the kickoff time for the six home games in 2021.
The Jaguars kick off at 6 p.m. in each game at A.W. Mumford Stadium and will appear on television seven times overall, the school announced Friday.
"I am very excited for our student-athletes, fans, supporters and alumni that we will be featured on ESPN seven times this fall and once on NBC Sports Network," Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. "This allows the Southern University brand to be showcased across the country."
The Jaguars, who went 5-1 in the spring season, kick off the 2021 season Sept. 4 with an ESPN3 appearance at Troy in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Five other games will be shown on an ESPN network to be determined later, and the Jaguars will close the regular season on NBC Sports Network in the Bayou Classic against Grambling at the Superdome at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
The other TV appearances, all on an ESPN channel to be announced, will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mississippi Valley State; 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff; homecoming on Oct. 23 vs. Prairie View; Oct. 30 against Alcorn State; Nov. 6 vs. Florida A&M; and Nov. 13 vs. Jackson State.
Non-televised home games are the Pete Richardson Classic Sept. 11 against Miles College and a Sept. 18 visit from McNeese State. The Jaguars play Texas Southern at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Arlington Football Classic at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
The SWAC championship game is set for Dec. 4 on ESPNU, and the Celebration Bowl, pitting the SWAC champion against the Mideastern Athletic Conference champion on Dec. 18 in Atlanta on ABC.
Southern 2021 football schedule
Sept. 4 at Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Sept. 11 Miles College (Pete Richardson Classic), 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 McNeese St., 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Mississippi Valley St., 2 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Oct. 2 Open
Oct. 9 vs. Texas So. at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Oct. 23 Prairie View (HC), 6 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Oct. 30 Alcorn St., 6 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Nov. 6 Florida A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Nov. 13 Jackson St., 6 p.m., ESPN network TBD
Nov. 20 Open
Nov. 27 Grambling, Bayou Classic, NBC Sports Network
Dec. 4 SWAC Championship game, TBA, ESPNU
Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl, TBA, ABC