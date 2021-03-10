It's never too late to have good news, and the Southern women’s basketball got some this week as it prepared for the SWAC basketball tournament.
A pair of 6-foot-1 forwards, Raven White and Jordan Aikens, will both return from injuries and be available to play this week. The extra players will be a welcome addition to a Jaguars roster that has featured only nine players at times this season.
White has missed six games and last played on Feb. 13, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in Southern’s 75-58 win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Aikens played in Southern’s SWAC opening 51-44 win over Prairie View, and missed the following 14 games.
“We’re getting a couple of kids back and that’s going to really help us,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They’ve been able to practice the last couple of days, and it gives us a couple of extra bodies down the stretch.”
Southern (11-10, 11-4) has won its last three games, and is the third seed in the SWAC tournament that began Wednesday. They will face No. 6 Alcorn State (7-12, 7-8) at 11 a.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup.
If Southern wins, it would advance to an 11 a.m. semifinal game on Friday.
Sophomore Genovea Johnson, who was named All-SWAC second team this week, averages 13.1 points per game to lead a Jaguars lineup that has gelled in recent weeks.
“They’re playing well together,” Funchess said. “They’re sharing the basketball and getting it to the open players. That’s what it's all about.
“(Alcorn) will crash the lane on Genovea because they know she likes to penetrate. We’re going to let her keep doing that and kicking it out to our shooters.”
Southern is coming off a road swing through Texas, where it won games at Prairie View and Texas Southern. The games also featured the return of guard Caitlin Davis, who had been sidelined for 10 games with an injury. In all, Southern’s roster will be the healthiest it's been since its first conference game.
Against Alcorn, Southern will face a team it defeated twice in the regular season.
On Jan. 30 at Alcorn, Southern trailed 46-43, but outscored the Braves 14-5 in the fourth quarter to claim a 57-51 win. On Feb. 13 in Baton Rouge, the game was tied 30-30 at halftime before Southern exploded for 31 third-quarter points en route to a 75-58 win.
“It's always going to be tough (to beat someone three times),” Funchess said. “The last time we played them we shot the ball extremely well at home. If we do that and don’t turn it over we should be okay. They’re going to be scrappy and they’re going to play hard.”
Nakia Kincey led Southern in its home outing against Alcorn with 19 points, and Amani McWain scored 16. Southern made 11 of 20 3-point attempts in the game.
Davis and Aikens did not play in either of the regular season games against Alcorn. White had six points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting.