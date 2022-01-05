Southern University athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday he hopes to have more clarification on the 2022 11-game football schedule by the end of January.
Southern will launch the inaugural season under former Southern assistant Eric Dooley, but the who, when and where of this year’s games have yet to be determined.
The only sure bet is the historic game in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 10 when Southern and LSU are scheduled to meet for the first time. Grambling is scheduled to play at LSU in 2023.
The Jaguars will have their usual neutral-site games against Texas Southern in the Arlington Football Classic and Grambling in the Bayou Classic. The Jaguars also will play Southwestern Athletic Conference games at Prairie View and Jackson State while Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State come to Baton Rouge for conference home games. Alcorn has to skip one home game for opting out of the SWAC spring season in 2021.
“We’re working on it, and I should have it by the end of the month or early February,” Banks said. “We’ve got one more year to play Texas Southern in the Dallas area, but I don’t see us having a classic game in the non-conference season.”
Banks said the school is much closer on finishing up the baseball schedule, which could be finalized later this week. Because of the addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman, the baseball schedule will go 10 weeks with home-and-home series against West Division foes.
“I haven’t put my eyes on it,” Banks said. “We are two games away. I’m hoping we can finalize it at the meeting on Thursday.”
Banks said he was pleased with the coaching staff hired by Dooley, which includes several former Jaguar players and coaches.
“I felt really good about it,” Banks said. “He got a lot of people that understand Southern University. It speaks to a lot of know-how on the staff. He’s got coaches and players who were with him and understand his system. I really liked what they did recruiting.”
Skelton to Legacy Bowl
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl all-star game Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. He is listed as a running back for the game.
Skelton accounted for 7,053 yards and 60 TDs rushing and passing in his career.