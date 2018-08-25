John Lampley doesn’t call home as much as he should.
During his first semester at Southern, Lampley went back to see his family back in Kennesaw, Georgia, every chance he got. He was the fourth-string quarterback and constantly told his parents how homesick he was.
By the end of this summer, almost a year later, Lampley couldn’t get back to Baton Rouge fast enough.
But even now as a sophomore, when life gets tough, Lampley’s father, also named John Lampley, is the first person he calls for advice.
Take, for instance, a few weeks ago.
Lampley was embroiled in a fierce, three-way quarterback competition since the day longtime starter Austin Howard walked off the field for the final time in November. After eight months, at least officially, neither he nor Bubba McDaniel nor Ladarius Skelton had much of an edge in the race.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Lampley was getting frustrated because he believed in himself and knew he could handle the starting job if given the chance.
To comfort him, his father reminded him of his first home run in kid-pitch baseball when Lampley was 8 years old.
The young Lampley said all year he was going to hit a home run, but never managed the distance until one day he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.
“If you’re going to hit a home run, today is the day you hit it,” his father yelled.
His father recalls the sound of determination in his voice as Lampley responded with a simple, “Yes, sir.”
“He hit it — boom — out the park," his father recalled.
Lampley didn’t stick with baseball much longer, putting down the bat and glove for shoulder pads and a helmet by the next year.
But that look on Lampley’s face as he rounded third base symbolized more than any athletic prowess or success.
Lampley was a fighter. He never let frustration or adversity keep him from achieving his goals. It may not be as fast as he’d like sometimes, but when it finally clicks, it’s something to watch.
The John Lampley era at Southern may finally be clicking.
On Monday, coach Dawson Odums said Lampley as the frontrunner to start the season opener at TCU on Saturday. And while nothing is written in stone, with a week and three nonconference games to go before Odums would like to make a final decision, it’s the first sign of separation for any of the quarterbacks this offseason.
But Lampley isn't one to let success go to his head.
He hasn’t spoken to his father since Odums' announcement, but Lampley made his intentions for the race clear all offseason.
“He texted me and he said, ‘Dad, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. Let this play out,' ” his father said. “(He approaches it) with a lot of humility. He doesn’t say he deserves it or he earned it. He doesn’t talk like that.
“He’s going to put in the work. What you hear out of me, this isn’t him.”
Lampley has played football since he was 5 years old, starting out as a running back. The first season he played, his father boasts, he ran for 22 touchdowns.
At age 9, he switched to quarterback where he soon realized he was ambidextrous, writing with his left hand and throwing with his right.
He’s always shown a affinity for the position, but this summer isn’t the first time Lampley battled through — and potentially won — a quarterback competition.
As Lampley went into his junior season at Kell High School, he was fighting for playing time with another quarterback in the wake of a longtime starter graduating the year before.
Sound familiar?
By the middle of the season, former Kell coach Derek Cook settled on Lampley as the starter despite questions of consistency in the pocket.
Those fears reared their head in the second round of the Georgia Class 5A state playoffs when Kell traveled four hours south to Coffee High School. Lampley struggled in the best first half, fumbling twice and throwing an interception to put the Longhorns down 7-0.
That’s when everything changed.
Somewhere in the third quarter the lights went out. When they came back on, Lampley was a different person.
Using almost the entire third quarter on a 90-yard drive, Lampley led Kell to a 14-7 comeback win, changing the course of his football career.
As Cook later said to Lampley’s father after the game, “John grew up on the field tonight.”
Lampley went on to start every game of his senior season before signing with Southern.
“I’ve been watching him since fifth grade,” Cook said. “I watched him over the years learn the ins and outs of quarterback play and overcome mistakes. It came full circle his senior year when he led our team to the final four in the state of Georgia, which is a major accomplishment. He was just another general for us in the huddle.”
Lampley is going through a similar situation at Southern this summer.
Building off his seven appearances from last season in place of an injured Howard, the two aspects of Lampley’s performance that stood out the most this summer are his leadership and consistency coaches look for in a quarterback.
When the team reported to camp, his teammates saw Lampley distancing himself from the pack and began to rally around their potential new leader.
Center Jaylon Brinson said Lampley’s biggest strength is his ability to maintain his composure under pressure and keep those around him calm.
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Randall Menard notices something in Lampley’s eyes he hasn’t seen since the early days of Howard’s career right after he won a quarterback battle of his own.
“Austin came in hungry. He had that mindset that he was going to play and he was going to start,” Menard said. “I see that in John. He has it to where he’s not going to let anybody take his spot.”
Odums guaranteed, no matter how far ahead any of the quarterbacks may be, Southern plans to play all three at some point during the nonconference schedule.
Compared to the others, Lampley fits a little better with the new direction the offense is going with the incorporation of more option running. He is considered the best runner of the three.
Saturday at TCU, fans will likely get a look at all three in a live game with the starting position on the line.
Odums is realistic in having low expectations against the No. 16 team in the nation. He mainly wants to get out of Texas with no major injuries and a better idea of who can play at key positions.
Lampley’s father has no such reservations.
He’s seen his son with a look of exuberant joy only three times in his life when it comes to sports.
The first was the home run at 8 years old, another was the comeback win in the playoffs.
He’s hoping to see a fourth time next Saturday if Southern pulls off one of the biggest upsets in school history.
“That’s the look I’m looking for Sept. 1,” he said. “I believe in my heart of hearts that Southern has what it takes for the opportunity to beat TCU. I’m not just saying that from a father’s standpoint. I know football. And I know they have the opportunity to beat them, and I want to see that look.”