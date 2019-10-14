Southern University coach Dawson Odums incessant pleading with his team to stop beating itself with penalties finally clicked.
One of the keys to the Jaguars’ 34-28 victory against Prairie View Saturday was four penalties for 33 yards, both season-lows for a team that committed 10 each in the past two games. The Jaguars were second to last in the SWAC in penalty yards per game going in.
“Four penalties; boy we need to get that (officiating) crew again,” Odums joked in his post-game address. “(Prairie View) had 12 for 107. That steals possessions. We walk away, do what’s right. We get them to do that on and off the field.
“You’ve got to preach. Everybody (asks) why does the pastor preach every Sunday? Because if keeps preaching, somebody is going to come to the fore. We do that with our players. Eventually they’re going to get it. We talk about winning penalties, turnovers and effort. I thought we won all three categories tonight.”
Southern’s low total was especially helpful in contrast to the Panthers, who had 10 flags for 102 yards, some in particularly crucial situations. An unsportsmanlike conduct call after Tamaurice Smith’s pass interception in the end zone gave Southern the ball at its 35.
The Panthers also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the extra point that cut Southern’s lead to 31-28 with 7:50 left. That plus a 29-yard kickoff return by Chris Chaney and a face mask call on the return set up the Jaguars at the Prairie View 31-yard line, from there they ran nearly six minutes off the clock before kicking a field goal for the final points.
Odums said he takes unsportsmanlike conduct penalties seriously, sometimes benching players. He said on Monday’s SWAC coaches teleconference that linebacker Caleb Carter was held out of the starting lineup for one he committed against Florida A&M. Carter bounced back to have a strong game against Prairie View with seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
“He (Carter) accepted the challenge,” Odums said. “He had an unsportsmanlike penalty a couple of games ago that cost him a chance to be a starter. He’s working his way back. He’s one of our better football players.
“We really hang our hat on discipline. Our guys do the right things. As coaches, you have to make the right decision. We don’t tolerate unsportsmanlike penalties. I’m happy for him. It’s a process to get these young men where you want them to be in life.
Upcoming
The Jaguars (3-3, 2-0 in SWAC play) travel to Dallas for the State Fair Classic in the Cotton Bowl against winless Texas Southern (0-6, 0-2). The Tigers are under the guidance of first-year coach Clarence McKinney who coached at Arizona last year and spent six seasons under Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M (2012-17).
The Tigers fell to Division II Missouri S&T, 23-20, as kicker Richard Garcia missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with 21 seconds left. Garcia made field goals of 31 and 41 yards.
“He’s been kicking really well for us,” McKinney said. “He missed his first field goal against Prairie View and had made 10 in a row. We’ll send him out there this week if he gets an opportunity and we feel he will make the kick. He’s our kicker, we believe in him.”
TSU quarterback Devin Williams, subbing for the injured DeAndre Johnson, completed 25 of 37 passes for 273 yards. Running back Dominic Franklin rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Donnie Corely, the SAWA’s leading receiver, caught 10 for 152 yards.
Polls
Southern moved up one spot in both of the BOXTOROW top 10 polls after Saturday’s victory over Prairie View. The Jaguars are now No. 7 in the media poll and No. 5 in the coaches rankings. North Carolina A&T held onto the top spot in both polls.
Cool cat
Odums’ background is on defense but he’s happy to have Lionel Washington calling the shots as the coordinator. Southerns’s defense gave up yards but stayed calm in the red zone with four stops, reflecting the attitude of its coordinator.
“He’s one of the better guys,” Odums said. “He’s a lot different than me. I go over there, I lose my mind. He’s so cool and calm. I guess when you’ve been in the NFL 28 years you’ve seen it all. He knows what to say. We’re on the headsets bouncing ideas off each other. He allows the other coaches to have input in what we’re trying to do.”
2019 BOXTOROW FCS HBCU Football Coaches Poll
(Records through Oct. 12)
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. North Carolina A&T (20) 4-1 200 1
2. Bethune-Cookman 5-1 176 2
3. Alcorn State 5-2 159 3
4. Florida A&M 5-1 145 4
5. Southern 3-3 113 6
6. South Carolina State 3-2 91 5
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-2 69 9
8. Alabama State 3-3 38 NR
9. Prairie View A&M 2-4 36 7
10. Alabama A&M 4-3 25 8
Others receiving votes: Grambling (2-4), Hampton (3-3), Norfolk State (2-5), North Carolina Central (2-5)
2019 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Media Top 10
(Records through Oct. 12)
No. Team W-L Pts. Last Week
1. North Carolina A&T (16) 4-1 160 1
2. Alcorn State 5-2 128 3
3. Bethune-Cookman 5-1 126 2
4. Florida A&M 5-1 115 5
5. South Carolina State 3-2 75 4
6. Bowie State 6-0 73 7
7. Southern 3-3 66 8
8. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-2 46 9
9. Prairie View A&M 2-4 25 6
10. Virginia Union 5-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Miles (5-1), Virginia State (5-1), Alabama State (3-3), Fayetteville State (5-1), Alabama A&M (4-3), West Virginia State (5-1), Grambling (2-4), Albany State (4-2).