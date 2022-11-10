Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough.
Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Delta Devils made a quantum leap last week by beating Alabama A&M, 30-20, in a game they led most of the way.
The Devils continued their offensive improvement with at least 30 points and 400 yards of offense for the second consecutive game. They’re currently last in scoring offense (13.9 ppg) but on the rise now that starting quarterback Jalani Eason has returned.
MVSU is catching Southern on a two-game losing streak.
“It was great to see us have success out there, take control and lead the whole game, then rely on our running game to close it out,” MVSU coach Vincent Dancy said. “For the past two weeks, we’ve been improving drastically on offense. It keeps them off the field and fresh. But also it gives them something to compete about.”
Overall, it’s been another rough season for the Devils, who have six victories total over the past five seasons. They are not only last in scoring but also points allowed (33.3), total offense (274.3), total defense (467.4), passing offense (128.8 ypg) and pass defense (320.2 ypg) in the SWAC.
But it’s a team that has not laid down. The Devils have been respectable at running the ball (145.6 ypg) and stopping the run (147.2 ypg).
Southern struggled to subdue the Devils last season before prevailing 38-25. MVSU’s efforts finally have started to pay off, especially with quarterback Jalani Eason returning from a broken hand last week.
“We know it’s going to be a challenging contest,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “Coach Dancy, I’ve known him for a while. He’s always been a hard-nosed football coach. He’s going to have his team ready to go. We have to be prepared for a team that’s going to come in hungry.”
Eason threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns last week while leading the team with 88 yards rushing on nine carries. Caleb Johnson added 69 yards and a touchdown as the Devils totaled a season-best 210 yards rushing.
Dancy was happy to see better production out of his receivers, too. Jacory Rankin has caught 24 passes for 336 yards and five TDs. Cam Gardner, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior, came through with a big TD catch to give MVSU an early 7-0 lead last week.
Dancy said he won’t change anything when it comes to attacking the Southern defense. The Devils will try to establish the run to set up the passing game now that Eason is back.
“They’re a big, physical team we’re going against but it’s nothing new for us,” Dancy said. “All season long we’ve faced it. We’ve got to do what we do, go out and compete and play hard and finish the season strong.
“You figure out ways to run the ball. We’re not going to stop running it because they have a strong front seven. We’ve faced a lot of strong front sevens and still tally some rushing yards. We want to be able to knock them around up front a little so we can loosen them up.”
Defensively, Dancy said containing Southern quarterback BeSean McCray is the key.
“He’s a very elusive kid and we have to contain him,” Dancy said. (Dooley) is a vertical passing guy. We want to stop those guys from getting down the field and stretching our defense out.”