No Southern football player’s life was more difficult the past two weeks than Mason Sims and Jodeci Harris.
None of the Jaguars had it easy during their first two games against TCU and Louisiana Tech — two games in which Southern got blown out by a combined 109-24 to a pair of FBS schools.
But Sims and Harris, the team's two offensive tackles had it perhaps worse than anybody.
First, there was TCU defensive ends Ty Summers and 2017 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year Ben Banogu.
Seven days later, it was Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson, who might be one of the first ends taken in next year’s NFL draft.
Harris and Sims were pushed down, beat up, run around and mowed over more times than they could count after playing on just about every offensive snap to start the year.
But they also survived, and even if that wasn’t the ultimate goal, they’re better now than they were two weeks ago.
“We weren’t trying to just survive. We were trying to win,” Sims said. “But it does give you a little confidence. I think we’re ready to get into the SWAC and get into conference (schedule).”
The offensive line as a whole was actually a bright spot for the Jaguars, showing plenty of potential for conference play against teams with the same scholarship limitations and resources.
Before SWAC play begins, however, Southern (0-2) hosts Langston (1-0) in its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, the inaugural Pete Richardson Classic.
The offensive line is comprised of four returning starters, three of which weigh in at more than 300 pounds, making this both the most experienced and physically largest front five in Dawson Odums' six-year tenure.
Harris said the tackles graded out as the two highest linemen across the front at Louisiana Tech with Sims taking the top spot. Harris scored an 84.
“This week, we really stepped it up a lot,” Harris said. “We, the tackles, were very locked in and we executed at a high level. I think we played some winning football this past Saturday.”
Considering the disparity between the programs, Southern couldn’t be more thrilled with the performance it got out of its starting tackles — even if it doesn’t show on a stat sheet.
Southern allowed 17 tackles for loss the past two weeks, including eight sacks. Defenses also recorded a quarterback hurry three times.
Louisiana Tech was especially rough as the Bulldogs never let up at the end of the game, generating five sacks and nine tackles for loss in all.
Sims was burned for three of those sacks at the left tackle spot while Harris was taken for the first sack of the season at TCU.
Sims was also beat on the hit to quarterback John Lampley just before halftime at TCU that ended the sophomore’s day with an interception. Originally ruled as targeting, the call was overturned on replay review.
But Southern knows those will be the toughest defenses the Jaguars face all season.
“They’ve bought in and built some confidence just off these last couple games,” offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Chennis Berry said. “We had 100 snaps-plus with all the O-linemen, and nobody had any mental errors. They’re confident knowing what they have to do and they’re believing in themselves, and they’re a coached-up unit.”
Sims’ performance the past few weeks was arguably the most encouraging development across the line.
Before the start of the season, Berry adjusted his lineup to put Sims at left tackle over preseason All-SWAC selection Jeremiah Abby, moving Abby to left guard.
Sims started at tackle as a sophomore, so while it was an adjustment, it wasn’t completely new.
Berry said Abby was more physical and instinctive on the interior, prompting the move.
“I really had to work on my technique going back to tackle,” Sims said. “You have to be more technical in pass protection. Those guys are a lot quicker and more athletic. I spent pretty much my whole offseason working on my technique to get back into the game.”