Jason Rollins, a longtime Tulane assistant who spent the past season at Southern as safeties coach and special-teams coordinator, will be the Jaguars' new head coach, multiple sources told The Advocate on Thursday night.

Southern has called a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Friday. Athletic director Roman Banks would not confirm Rollins’ hire but did say a replacement has been identified. Banks would also not confirm whether the new coach would be long-term or on an interim basis.

Rollins will replace Dawson Odums, who resigned last week to accept the top job at Norfolk State after nine-plus seasons with the Jaguars.

Rollins, a native of Newton, Texas, who played safety at McNeese State, just finished his first season at Southern as safeties coach and special-teams coordinator after four years at Texas-San Antonio.

Rollins spent his first two seasons at UTSA as linebackers coach and associate head coach, then moved to defensive coordinator his final two seasons there.

Before UTSA, Rollins spent nine seasons at Tulane, where he was co-defensive coordinator in 2015 and special teams coordinator in 2014, where he coached NFL draft picks Lorenzo Doss and Taurean Nixon.

Rollins worked under Bob Toledo and Curtis Johnson while with the Green Wave, building a reputation as a solid recruiter while serving roles as secondary coach, special-teams coordinator and co-defensive coordinator with Lionel Washington — the Jaguars' defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Willie Fritz had planned to keep Rollins until he moved on to work under Frank Wilson at UTSA.

Rollins also had two stints as an assistant at his alma mater, McNeese State: 1997-98 as secondary coach and 2004-05 as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Rollins was also secondary coach for three seasons at at Northwestern State (2002-04).

Rollins will replace Odums, the longest-tenured coach in the SWAC when he left. Odums, who compiled a 63-35 record with the Jaguars, was defensive coordinator in 2012 when Southern reassigned Stump Mitchell after an 0-2 start and hired Odums as interim coach.

Odums went 4-5 in 2012 and was ultimately named the Jaguars' long-term head coach. He guided Southern to the SWAC championship in 2013 and won three more Western Division titles.

The Jaguars went 5-1 overall this spring and 4-1 in SWAC play, losing only to West champion Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Odums went 29-5 in SWAC play over his final five seasons at Southern.

Odums made $210,000 per year in his final contract with SU. His deal at Norfolk State is for six years at $240,000 per year.