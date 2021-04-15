The Southern baseball team is in a good position for a stretch run in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race if the rain ever lets up.
The Jaguars' remaining three conference series are all at home and the first one has already been moved back two days because of heavy rains this week. Southern will play a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday against Prairie View with the third game set 1 p.m. Monday, all at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars (11-17, 9-6) have dropped percentage points behind Grambling (11-15, 8-4) in the division after losing two of three to the Tigers last weekend. Southern has been scrambling for preparation work because of the weather.
“We didn’t play well at Grambling, but we won the season series for the year, so I’m good with that,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Prairie View took two of three from us there, so we have to take care of business. You want to play your best baseball at the end, going toward the backstretch and into the tournament.”
Southern has resorted to hitting in their on-campus cage under The Hump, the overpass adjacent to the field. It has also been working around an injury to left fielder and leadoff hitter Isaiah Adams, who is out with a hip injury.
Crenshaw said Jonathan Evans and Jahli Hendricks have each had a chance to fill in and responded well. Evans went 7 for 14 with four runs and two RBIs in the Grambling series to raise his batting average to .474. Hendricks had two hits and three RBI in the Sunday victory.
With Adams out, Crenshaw has moved everyone in the lineup one spot in the order. Shortstop Judah Wilbur (.300) is batting leadoff with leading hitter Tremaine Spears (.337) next. O’Neill Burgos (.317) has four homers and a team-best 21 RBIs while catcher Taj Porter is the cleanup hitter who leads the team with five homers.
“With Adams out, we’ve got to move some people around in the lineup,” Crenshaw said. “Spears has been swinging it pretty good for us and O’Neill Burgos. Taj Porter has done well in conference. He’s hitting more consistently.”
Crenshaw, whose specialty is pitching, has been juggling the rotation, too. Joseph Battaglia has been the most consistent starter and is set for Game 3. Crenshaw said he is still thinking about the first two games. Southern has a strong bullpen, anchored by Dimitri Frank and Enrique Orza, but the starting pitchers have been inconsistent.
“We’re trying to find someone to give us a chance on Friday nights,” he said.
Prairie View (4-14, 4-6) has had two games canceled this week against Dallas Baptist, bringing its total of postponements/cancellations to 11.
Designated hitter Brayden Johnson (.327) and shortstop Keanu Maldonado (.268) are the top hitters. Third baseman Sebastian Coria has two of the Panthers’ three home runs.
Kyle Smith is the Panther’s staff ace with a 1-2 record and 3.82 ERA in five starts.