Southern coach Eric Dooley reached back to Prairie View one more time to complete his coaching staff, tabbing former Panthers’ tight ends coach Robert Bailey Jr. to coach the same position with the Jaguars.
“He’s a class act,” Dooley said. “He understands the offense well. He had a chance to coach tight ends and wideouts in this offense. He’s a guy we can bring in now, and we don’t have to go over the assignments with him.
"It was a blessing in disguise that he was available to come here and work with us. With the passion he brings to the game, you couldn’t ask for a better person.”
Bailey is a graduate of Grambling, where he played wide receiver and was a starter in 2012-13. He stayed on as a graduate assistant in 2014 and was elevated to tight ends coach for 2015-16. He moved on to Arkansas-Pine Bluff as wide receivers coach in 2017 and joined Dooley’s staff at Prairie View in the same capacity in 2019.
Bailey replaces Chris Browne, who left the Jaguars last month to join Vincent Dancy’s staff as offensive line coach at Mississippi Valley State. Browne, a Southern graduate and former Jaguar offensive lineman, was the last holdover from the previous Southern staff.
The Southern board of supervisors recently gave final approval to the hiring of Bailey and the rest of Dooley’s staff. Bailey has participated throughout spring practice with the Jaguars.