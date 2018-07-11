Former LSU baseball player and undergraduate assistant coach Leon Landry is expected to go across town to join Kerrick Jackson’s coaching staff at Southern next season, according to a report by D1 Baseball.
Jackson could not confirm the reported hiring of Landry, but said the program expects to make an official announcement on the final missing piece of the Jaguars’ staff in the coming weeks.
Jackson, in his second year at Southern, is without a hitting coach after the departure of assistant Elliot Jones.
Landry spent 2018 as an undergraduate assistant at LSU, working primarily with outfielders.