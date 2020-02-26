Texas Tech used another fast start en route to a midweek series sweep of Southern on Wednesday in Lubbock,Texas.
A day after surrounding 12 runs in the first three innings, the Jaguars allowed seven runs in the first two, eventually losing 10-3 to the No. 2-ranked Red Raiders.
Khrisitan Paul got the start and loss for Southern (2-5). He allowed seven runs, including four four earned, on five hits and three walks in 1-2/3 innings pitched. Southern used five pitchers in relief of Paul. Larry Barabino, Mykel Page, Austin Haensel and Dimitri Frank each hurled scoreless frames for the Jaguars.
Offensively, Brendon Davis, William Nelson and Micheal Wright had Southern’s three RBIs.
Southern matched Texas Tech (8-1) in hits with 10, but stranded 10 baserunners.