For all of Southern's baseball success this season — the Jaguars need just one more win to double last season's win total with more than a month left in the regular season — it still hasn't won a game on anything but a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Granted, those are the three most important days in college baseball, but after the Jaguars lost 4-2 at Nicholls last Tuesday, they fell to 0-8 in mid-week games.
But what better way to break out of that slump than to beat the crosstown powerhouse, LSU? The Tigers come calling to Lee-Hines Field at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday starting a freshman returning from injury in Landon Marceaux.
Southern hasn't announced a starter, but is the opportunity is there for a breakthrough upset?
They've come close in midweek games this year, losing by three runs or fewer to Lamar, UNO, Northwestern State and Nicholls.
It won't be easy. LSU beat Southern 17-4 on Feb. 27 (a Wednesday), and the Jaguars have only defeated the Tigers twice in 55 tries — in 2001 and 2005 — and never in six games at Lee-Hines Field.
But Southern has a better team that is has in years, too. The Jaguars lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference in batting average (.305), runs (239), doubles (57), triples (13) and stolen bases (86).
Tickets are $10. Call the Southern ticket office at (225) 771-3171 for more details. Gates to Lee-Hines Field will open at 5 p.m.