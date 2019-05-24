Louisiana lost one of its coaching legends on Friday morning.
Otis Washington, who coached at St. Augustine High School, LSU and Southern University, died on Friday morning.
He was 80.
"On behalf of the entire St. Augustine High School community, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Otis Washington, whose legend and legacy have touched generations of Purple Knights," said Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, St. Aug president and CEO of St. Augustine High School said in a statement. "He was a passionate, innovative leader who helped establish the standard for St. Augustine athletics. Coach Wash shaped St. Augustine football into a program that reflects his dedication to discipline, teamwork, scholarship, and excellence both on and off the field. We celebrate his lifetime of accomplishment and his unwavering commitment to St. Augustine.”
Washington led St. Aug to three state championships in 1975, 1978 and 1979.
In his 11 seasons, he compiled a 113-17-1 record and led the team to 11 straight winning seasons and seven district titles.
He went on to coach at LSU as an offensive line coach, becoming the first black coach at the school before going on to become the head coach at Southern University.
Washington, a Xavier graduate, was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and into St. Aug's Hall of Fame in 2017.
Funeral arrangements are pending.