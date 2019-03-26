UNO played catch-up all game against Southern on Tuesday night at Maestri Field.
And eventually, the Privateers caught up, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a 9-6 victory.
Tresten Kennard's sacrifice fly brought home Luther Woullard and gave the Privateers (14-10) their first lead at 7-6. One out later, second baseman Salo Iza hit a two-out single to center field that scored Gaige Howard and Beau Bratten.
“We gave ’em (three runs) in the first inning, and we couldn't stop them from scoring until the sixth inning,” Privateers coach Blake Dean said. “I thought we did a good job of responding offensively, which we had been lacking. And our bullpen guys gave us a chance to win it.”
Reeves Martin shut out the Jaguars in the ninth to earn his 19th career save, a UNO record. He has seven this season.
Right fielder Pearce Howard, left fielder Tresten Kennard and catcher Beau Bratton all homered, keeping the Privateers in the game.
“I told my team that we played well,” Southern second-year coach Kerrick Jackson said. “We hit well; we played good defense. But our pitchers didn't do a good job of locating the ball. We made mistakes — two of them with two outs and two strikes on the batter. You can't give up home runs in those situations.”
Bratton hit a two-out two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the sixth, tying the score 6-6. The homer was the third of the game for the Privateers, who entered having hit nine this season.
It was the third time the Jaguars (14-10) led only to see the Privateers come back. Howard hit a two-out shot to right field in the bottom of the first, cutting Southern's lead to 3-1. In the second, Kennard hit a one-out home run to left field, bringing UNO to 3-2.
The Jaguars, however, pushed the margin to two runs in the third when catcher Hunter David singled and Kennard bobbled the ball, enabling Ashanti Wheatley to score all the way from first base.
The Privateers brought in two runs in the fourth on Brayden Morrow's RBI single and a passed ball that allowed Kennard to score.
Southern scored in the fifth on Javeyan Williams' triple and Tyler LaPorte's groundout, then in the sixth on Brendon Davis' RBI single after an infield hit by David and an error for a 6-4 lead.
The Jaguars took a 3-0 lead in the first on former Chalmette High School standout Malik Blaise's RBI single and Zavier Moore's bloop two-run hit.