Southern changed the game times for its three-game baseball series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff this weekend at Lee-Hines Field because of rainy weather expected Saturday.
The teams will play a doubleheader beginning 3 p.m. Friday with the second game to start 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. The series will wrap up with a 1 p.m. game Saturday. There will be no Sunday game.
The series is the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for Southern (6-6). Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes in with a 2-10 overall mark and 1-2 in SWAC Western Division play.