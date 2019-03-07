southernbaseball.030319 HS 606.JPG
Southern designated hitter Johnny Johnson (0) steals second as Eastern Illinois second baseman Ryan Ignoffo (7) can't make the catch in time, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lee Hines Field on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Southern changed the game times for its three-game baseball series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff this weekend at Lee-Hines Field because of rainy weather expected Saturday.

The teams will play a doubleheader beginning 3 p.m. Friday with the second game to start 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. The series will wrap up with a 1 p.m. game Saturday. There will be no Sunday game.

The series is the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for Southern (6-6). Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes in with a 2-10 overall mark and 1-2 in SWAC Western Division play.

