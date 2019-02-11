The Southern women’s basketball team has repeatedly found a way to win Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball games in the fourth quarter this season, but the late-game magic slipped away from the Jaguars on Monday night.
Jackson State outscored Southern 15-6 in the fourth quarter and pulled away in the final minute to hand the Jaguars a 59-52 loss at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (11-11, 8-3 SWAC) came into the contest alone in first place in the SWAC. Prairie View and Alabama State were both one game behind.
The Jaguars won 76-74 at Jackson State (10-12, 6-5) on Jan. 14. Courtney Parson’s last-second shot provided the difference, but there were no late heroics for Southern this time.
Southern took a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter, and the game was tied 48-48 with eight minutes left to play. Both teams went scoreless over the next two minutes, but Southern missing three field goals and two free throws during that stretch.
JSU’s Chelsea Causey scored inside to give the Tigers a 50-48 lead, and Southern trailed the rest of the game.
Southern, trailing 56-52, sent Jackson State to line twice in the final minute of play. The Tigers made just 1 of 4 free throws but got the offensive rebound each time to maintain possession.
Sumer Williams' inside basket with 20 seconds left gave JSU a 59-52 lead after the second offensive rebound.
Jaden Towner was the only Southern player in double figures with 10 points. Taneara Moore, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting, finished with eight points and three rebounds on Monday.
Southern was hampered by foul trouble most of the game. Parson fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, and Danayea Charles and Moore each had four fouls.
At the free-throw line, Southern made 11 of 22 attempts. The Jaguars outrebounded Jackson State 37-35.
Antoinette Womack and Marneisha Hamer each scored 10 points to lead Jackson State.
Southern maintained a short lead throughout the first quarter. Skylar O’Bear hit a 3-pointer to start the game, and the Jaguars took a 10-4 lead before Jackson State battled back.
Jniya Tallie’s late 3-pointer pulled the Tigers to within 20-19 after one quarter.
The Jackson State defense stepped up in the second quarter, forcing eight turnovers. The game was tied 23-23 when Southern’s Ceundra McGhee missed two free throws.
Jackson State forced four turnovers in the next 90 seconds of play and moved out to a 27-24 lead. O’Bear’s third 3-pointer of the half tied the game, and Southern went on to take a 32-30 halftime lead when Alyric Scott made an off-balance baseline shot at the buzzer.