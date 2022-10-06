Eric Dooley spent four years building Prairie View into a Southwestern Athletic Conference division champion, but his departure wasn’t going to cause the program to suddenly unravel.
In fact, the Panthers have picked up where Dooley left off with some personal touches added by new coach Bubba McDowell.
Although there’s a stark difference offensively, McDowell has the Panthers (3-2, 3-0 SWAC) back at the top of the West Division as Dooley returns with his Southern team for a 4 p.m. clash Saturday at Panther Stadium.
Instead of Dooley’s up-tempo offense, the Panthers are winning with defense and a strong running game under McDowell, who pre-dated Dooley at PVU by six years as an assistant before getting his first head coaching shot.
Dooley led the SWAC’s oldest institution to its first division title in 13 years last season. McDowell, who never worked as a coordinator but was a staff assistant there since 2012, didn’t see a need for a wholesale change even in the era of the transfer portal.
“We changed some things, not a whole lot,” said McDowell, a former NFL safety with the Houston Oilers. “I’m always that guy when I see success. I’m going to pick up on it and try to use it, implement it on my terms, the way I want it done. We’re trying to put our own stamp on it as a coaching staff, and we’re doing a good job so far.”
McDowell, who served as assistant head coach the past three seasons, kept continuity on the coaching staff. He retained four assistants, including Mark Frederick and Todd Middleton, whom he promoted to offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively. He also recalled Marcus Bradley, who worked under Dooley his first three years before a one-year stint at Benedict.
The biggest reason McDowell avoided too much tinkering was the team had several returnees who had experienced the climb to become a winning program. That fact is not lost on Dooley as he looks for ways to beat his former team.
“They’ve got some guys who understand how to play football, and more importantly they have guys who know how to win,” Dooley said. “That’s a mindset. They’re playing great thus far.”
A large part of Dooley’s success last year was due to Louisville graduate transfer quarterback Jawon Pass, the triggerman in the offense. He has been replaced by Trazon Connley, who is still developing as a passer but is a dangerous runner with 232 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 5 yards per carry.
Ahmad Antoine, who prepped at Edna Karr in New Orleans, leads the running game with 396 yards and four touchdowns on 75 carries. The Panthers are ranked third in the league with 191 yards rushing per game, and they have the highest total rushing yardage at 1,146.
Jaden Stewart and Chris Herron have combined for another 276 yards on the ground. The Panthers average 4.5 yards per rush.
“We’ve got some dudes in the backfield, a 1-2-3-4 punch back there,” McDowell said. “Connley can also run if need be. He’s a whole lot better this year throwing the ball. That’s a testament to him going home this summer and working on that skill set. He’s improved dramatically.”
That may be, but Connley is ranked No. 10 in the league among passers. He’s completed 45 of 79 for 485 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. PVU does not have a receiver among the top 25 in SWAC play.
“We’ve got to put more emphasis on offense, making plays,” McDowell said. “The call is there. We’ve got to make plays. We have penalties that shouldn’t happen when we have a chance to make the lead bigger. We’re not capitalizing.”
Fortunately for McDowell, the defense has bailed the Panthers out. They’re allowing a stingy 318 yards per game, with 188.8 passing. The pass rush is consistent with 18 sacks, second in the SWAC, spread among 13 players. PVU also had 17 quarterback hurries, 30 passes defended and eight interceptions.
“They get after the passer and shut down the run,” Dooley said. “They have a lot of experience up front. They’ve been doing what’s needed to be done to win games.”
Holdovers such as free safety Tariq Mulmore (34 tackles), linebacker Jessie Evans (six tackles for loss), and cornerbacks Jamais Presley (seven pass breakups) and Gerald Smith (two interceptions, six pass breakups) will make yards and points hard to come by for Southern.
“Defensively, this is the first time since I’ve been here, we’ve been three and four deep up front, guys that make things happen,” McDowell said. “That’s where it starts.”