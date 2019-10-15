Southern coach Dawson Odums said he wasn’t happy about an moment Saturday before the Jaguars’ 34-28 victory over Prairie View.
After leaving the locker room for the start of the game, Odums said Prairie View players ran down the middle of the field and across the Southern logo at midfield of A.W. Mumford Stadium, calling it an act of disrespect that could lead to something worse.
“When you go to somebody’s stadium you have respect for the stadium,” Odums said at Tuesday’s weekly press luncheon. Southern (3-3, 2-0 in SWAC play) continues conference play against Saturday winless Texas Southern (0-6, 0-2) at the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
“You usually run down the sideline to go to your bench,” Odums said. “You don’t run down the middle of the field and across their logo. In football, that’s a no-no. If our team had been in the tunnel it would have been a different story.
“It’s our house and we’re not going to be disrespected in our house. It’s disrespectful to allow my players to run across an opposing team’s logo. As a whole team, you are going to defend your home turf."
Odums said he contacted the league office to make them aware.
“It’s not just our game,” he said. “I mentioned it to them and let them know how I felt. Our players are not going to go to somebody else’s field and touch their logo unless we’re catching kicks (in warmups).”
Lewis out
Odums said All-SWAC sophomore defensive end Jordan Lewis will miss this week’s game after undergoing micro-surgery on an injured little finger suffered during the victory against Prairie View. Odums said Lewis, who missed the second half, Saturday, should be able to return for the Oct. 26 showdown at Alcorn State.
“The surgery went really well,” Odums said. “The doctor said he’d be able to play next week."
Senior Jalen Ivy will start at end in place of Lewis, who has 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss this season.
Kick starting
Southern is getting better and better whenever the ball is being kicked off a tee. The Jaguars’ Cesar Barajas was 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 44-yarder. He is four of five on the season.
“He’s got as strong a leg as anybody in kicking,” Odums said. “He’s probably 52, 53, 54, we can stretch him to 55. He does a good job getting himself mentally ready. He doesn’t do PATs. It’s a 1-2 combination that has been working for us this year. He has a chance to be special by the time he leaves.”
The Jaguars benefitted heavily from the kickoff return duo of Shykee Thomas and Chirrs Chaney, who combined for 120 yards on five returns. Odums said the bye week helped with making some adjustments. The Jaguars used a fake reverse on the opening kickoff with Chaney faking to Thomas and going 33 yards to set up a 53-yard scoring drive.
“It’s about who’s blocking,” he said. “We had a chance to work in the bye week on some fundamentals that helped us in our return game. Chaney did an outstanding job, trusting the guys in front of him. We started with a fake reverse to create some lanes. The blockers have to do a great job because there are so many moving pieces.”
Statspeak
Southern’s success can be traced to places that are showing up high on the FCS national stat rankings. After converting nine of 16 third downs, Southern is No. 11 at 49 percent, and the Jaguars are strong in the red zone on offense and defense.
Southern is holding opponents to 58 percent in red zone scoring after holding Prairie View to two scores on six penetrations. Southern’s offense was five for five and improved to a tie for 12th national at 92 percent.
In rushing offense, Southern had 238 yards to improve to No. 20 at 209 yards per game. The Jaguars are also tied for fifth in interceptions with nine in six games.