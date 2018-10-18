Southern needed a place to put Jordan Lewis.
Not quite experienced enough to surpass several veteran linebackers, but too good to leave on the bench, Lewis, a freshman, seemed like a football player without a spot. Defensive coordinator Trei Oliver decided Lewis was too good to keep on the bench. The best place for Lewis, he decided, was at defensive end.
At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and lightning-quick, Lewis’ physical attributes alone suggested an ability to pick up the position.
But after a few weeks of watching Lewis attack the edge, Oliver’s next big decision will be whether he ever brings Lewis back to linebacker — or if Oliver has found a long-term defensive end.
“We just had to get him on the field because he’s so athletic,” Oliver said. “We threw him in at defensive end, and he’s done an outstanding job creating mismatches on offensive tackles.”
Over the past 11 quarters, ever since Southern gave up three touchdowns in the first quarter against Alabama A&M, the Jaguars defense has been immovable.
Even in a 20-3 loss to Alcorn State at home, Southern’s defenders held strong until they were simply worn down at the end of the night and the score was out of reach. The Jaguars rebounded last week to earn their first shutout win since 2015 against Prairie View’s high-powered offense.
Linebacker Calvin Lunkins said Lewis was a major part of that success, calling him the Jaguars’ “secret weapon.”
Lewis likely won’t be a secret for much longer, though.
In his first season out of Trinity Catholic in Ocala, Florida, Lewis leads Southern with six sacks, including three in the past two games. Only eight players in the Football Championship Subdivision are ahead of him, according to the NCAA.
And with an average of 3½ sacks allowed per game, one of the worst in the country, Texas Southern provides Lewis with an opportunity to add to his total this weekend.
Lewis was not available to media.
“Jordan Lewis, Jahmal Tillman and Tyran Nash are some of the best D-ends in the SWAC,” Lunkins said. “You can’t come out on Saturday and make plays. You’ve got to work hard all throughout the week and those guys do.”
Southern only used a three-man rush against Prairie View, but that didn’t slow them down.
Thanks in part to Lewis’ two sacks, Southern had seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage Saturday, pushing their total to 24 tackles for loss in three conference games. Southern has 13 total sacks this season.
The road ahead could be more productive for the Jaguars, who already faced three of the SWAC's most elusive quarterbacks in Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass, Alcorn’s Noah Johnson and Prairie View’s Jalen Morton.
Despite all their success, coach Dawson Odums said he will still demand more out of his defensive front.
“They're getting better," Odums said. "But when you watch the film: We can get a lot better. We're still not clocking on all cylinders. We still have a guy jumping in and out of his gaps, maybe a bad fit here.
"But everybody understands what we're trying to do, and that creates more consistency."