Southern University’s series-opening game with Texas Southern is postponed, the school said Friday.
When the series begins with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Saturday, the teams will play at Lee-Hines Field, back on SU's campus.
The opener was originally scheduled for Friday night at Lee-Hines Field, but heavy rain Thursday forced Southern to consider moving the entire three-game series to Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.
Southern is now attempting to get Lee-Hines Field prepared to host all three games, beginning with the doubleheader at 3 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.