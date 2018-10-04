ATLANTA — Legendary Southern coach A.W. Mumford, former Southern defensive star Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and former Grambling receiver Frank Lewis are among 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.
The finalists were selected from a field of more than 150 nominees by a 12-member selection committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL general managers and football executives.
The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the six members (five players and one coach) who will be inducted as the Class of 2019.
The class will be announced Oct. 25. The six men will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Feb. 16.
“We congratulate the Finalists for the Class of 2019,” said James Shack Harris, hall co-founder and 2012 inductee. “Each of these Finalists made a significant impact on the game of football, both in college and the professional ranks.”
Mumford is among a three-man class of coaches that includes Willard Bailey, who had stints at Virginia Union, Norfolk State, St. Paul's and Virginia-Lynchburg; and Joe Taylor, a longtime Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach who had stops at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M.
Mumford, who was born Nov. 26, 1898, made Southern into a black college football powerhouse. He took over the program in 1936 and was head coach for 25 years.
Under Mumford, the Jaguars went 180-60-13, including five black college national championships and 10 SWAC titles. His banner season came in 1948, when the Jaguars went 12-0 with eight shutouts.
In 1982, Southern put Mumford's name on its football stadium, then dedicated an all-new field house in his name in 2009.
Mumford is in five halls of fame: the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (1984), the Southern University Hall of Fame (1988), the SWAC Hall of Fame (1992), the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame (2001) and the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame (2011).
Jackson was a four-year starter at Southern from 1960-64 who also excelled at the shot put. In 1966, he hooked on with the AFL's Oakland Raiders, who made him a linebacker and cut him after one quiet season.
He signed on with the Denver Broncos, who played him at defensive end — where his career exploded.
Jackson was a three-time All-Pro selection who terrorized opposing quarterbacks, earning praise from the likes of Raiders owner Al Davis, who called him the best player the Broncos history.
Jackson suffered a devastating knee injury in 1971 and was never the same; he retired in 1972.
He is in the Broncos' Ring of Honor, and in 2014, the Denver Post called Jackson "the toughest Bronco who ever lived."
Lewis, a Houma native, scored 42 career touchdowns at Grambling and was a two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection. He was a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1971 and won two Super Bowl rings with the team. Lewis spent 13 seasons in the NFL — seven with the Steelers and six more with the Buffalo Bills.
He finished with 397 receptions for 6,724 yards and 40 touchdowns.