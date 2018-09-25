Only six Football Championship Series programs have a worse turnover margin than Southern.
Four weeks into the season, the Jaguar have given up possession nine times to just three turnovers gained.
Quarterback John Lampley has been the primary culprit in committing costly turnovers with four of his 91 total attempts landing in the arms of an opponent. Southern also fumbled the handoff several times.
Those numbers could be even worse after several misconnects between Lampley and center Jaylon Brinson put the ball on the ground before a Jaguar was able to fall on it.
“Three fumbles have been careless fumbles where nobody really even touched the guy,” coach Dawson Odums said. “Three of the interceptions were the quarterback and receiver not on the same page. We believe if we can eliminate some of those mistakes and get some more turnovers on defense, we get to play our best football.”
Odums expressed surprise that Southern could overcome its turnovers on Saturday.
The trip to Mobile, Alabama, was a particular low when Southern handed the ball to Alabama A&M four times in the first half. It did get one of those turnovers back on a fumble later in the day.
Typically, he said, turning the ball over that many times without reciprocating on defense spells disaster
“That’s really a recipe for disaster,” Odums said. “In order to overcome that, I think, tells us a lot about our guys.”
Here’s the kicker
Southern announced Martel Fontenot will kick extra points from now on after going 5 of 5 to start the year. He will also take intermediate field goals.
Cesar Barajas will still take short and long field goals, kickoffs and punts. Southern swapped Barajas and Fontenot last weekend after Barajas missed his three extra points in the past two games. He’s also had two field goals blocked.
“We’re rotating a couple guys in, Odums said. “Mentally, they’re like golfers. When you lose it, it’s gone. They don’t get it back in the middle of a game. It’s better to have the next guy ready. It’s better to have them upbeat and encouraged and kick the next ball.”
Injury report
Safety Andre Augustine is ruled out for Saturday’s homecoming game against Alcorn State, Odums confirmed.
Augustine missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury and there is no timeline for his return. He has battled through injury the entire season with walk-on Chase Foster starting in his place all season.
Foster as been an early surprise for Southern, bringing down 17 tackles and a forced fumble.
Wide receiver Hunter Register is back in action this week after missing the trip to Alabama A&M. Odums did not go into any more specifics about his status.
The first-year transfer caught three balls for 21 yards against Louisiana Tech.
Where to watch
For the third time this season, fans will be able to watch the Jaguars from the comfort of their own homes.
Saturday’s game against Alcorn State will broadcast live on ESPN3. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Players of the Week
Southern was once again shutout of the SWAC’s weekly honors for the fourth time this season. The Jaguars have yet to claim an award.
Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton was the highlight of the week after setting multiple program records when he accounted for 511 yards and six touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
His 255 yards rushing snapped a 65-year-old school record set by John Payton in 1953. He also became the fourth player in school history to rush for four touchdowns in a single game.
Grambling brought home a pair of accolades with linebacker De’Arius Christmas named Defensive Player of the Week and returner Malik Route named Specialist of the Week.
Texas Southern wide receiver Bobby Hartzog was the Newcomer of the Week.
Homecoming schedule
9 a.m.: Jaguar Gameday Experience live filming (airs 4 p.m. on PelicanTV KPBN11)
Noon: Second Line from F.G. Clark Activity Center to Tony Clayton Championship Plaza with ribbon cutting ceremony immediately after.
1:30 p.m.: Cumulus DJ performs on stage at SU Athletics Block Party
3 p.m.: Michael Foster Project performs on stage
5:15 p.m.: Michael Foster Project leads Miss Southern and Homecoming Court into stadium
6:03 p.m.: Kickoff