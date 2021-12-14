Eric Dooley is still in scramble mode going into his first signing period as the Southern football coach, but he said he has locked down his first coaching staff at the school.

Dooley declined to name his staff members other than offensive line coach Chris Browne, a holdover from the previous group, and Dooley himself as offensive coordinator.

“The staff is completed; we’re ready to go,” said Dooley, who coached 15 seasons at Southern as an assistant. “You have to have a plan and be able to work that plan and move forward. We can’t afford to get behind. I know the expectations at Southern University, so we have to hit the ground running.”

Dooley said Browne, an offensive lineman during Dooley’s days at Southern, will be the only coach retained. He said the rest of his hires are a mix of coaches he’s worked with and some he hasn’t. Serving as his own offensive coordinator is something he did at Prairie View and will continue to do here.

On the job for a little more than a week, Dooley has had to juggle the previous staff's recruiting targets with his own while also taking into account the transfer portal. He said he expects to sign “six to nine” players during the early December period that ends Friday, along with possibly six more junior-college athletes and other players eligible to enroll in January.

“We went out and attacked the individuals who were much needed for us to get through spring and make us a better football team,” Dooley said. “There will be some guys we feel will be impact players now, but February will be the meat of our signing class.

“The previous staff was recruiting a lot of guys I was recruiting. I’ve always heavily recruited Louisiana, but there were some guys they had that weren’t on my list.”

One player Southern isn’t getting is Marietta, Georgia, dual-threat quarterback Tyler Hughes, who committed to Southern during the fall but has reopened his recruitment.

Dooley said the Jaguars have a strong foundation but is particularly looking for depth at offensive line, wide receiver, secondary and linebacker.

Southern finished 4-7, its first losing season since 2012, and loses some key players, including quarterback Ladarius Skelton, offensive linemen Jonathan Bishop and Ja’Tyre Carter, linebacker Ray Anderson and safety Chase Foster.

The transfer portal is a key element to Dooley's strategy, but he’s going to be “selective” with players changing schools.

“You have to be very careful who you bring, make sure it’s a perfect fit,” he said. “Although nothing is perfect, they’re leaving for a reason. You have to make sure it’s going to balance. I’m not sure on a number, just what makes us better fitting in with the individuals we have.”

Dooley said he is still meeting current Jaguar players and looking for “a place to lay my head" as he transitions into his second head coaching position.

“I’ve met about three-quarters of the team, but I want to meet everyone to lay the foundation of what it’s going to be and how we’re going to operate,” he said.