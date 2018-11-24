Entering the 45th edition of the Bayou Classic, the Grambling defense was knee-deep in praise.
The crew, known best for its ball-hawking prowess, made a statement in last year's Bayou Classic, creating a pair of turnovers in the final five minutes against the Southern Jaguars to stymie any hopes of a last-second comeback.
And in 10 games this season, the two-time reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champions had compiled 27 takeaways and 11 blocked kicks.
Lately, however, the Jaguars defensive unit had been building steam, giving up just five touchdowns over the team’s past four games — all victories. But to validate its success, the crew needed to hold firm against the hated Tigers.
“They (Grambling) built the type of mindset you’ve got to go out and win football games,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said earlier this week. “They’re not going to help you and give it away.”
Saturday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Odums’ defensive unit bent at times but never broke, ending the Jaguars' three-game losing streak and proving the backbone in a 38-28 victory.
It was Southern’s first win over Grambling since 2014, earning the Jaguars a berth in the SWAC championship game Dec. 1 at Alcorn State.
Yes, Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton provided a trio of big plays with touchdown passes of 80, 44 and 23 yards. The special-teams unit chipped in with a blocked punt on the game’s first drive, ending with Benjamin Harris pouncing on a loose ball in the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
But the defense made those big plays stick. The Grambling offense stalled its second time with the ball for another three-and-out. Their third time, sophomore defensive back Elijah Small made an acrobatic leap with a quick toe-touch to snag an interception off Grambling quarterback Geremy Hickbottom in Tigers territory.
Southern (7-3, 6-1) kept the pressure on Hickbottom throughout the game, forcing him to scramble outside the pocket more often than not.
Outside of his 30-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Clark at the end of the first quarter, Southern kept his big-play potential contained.
Since taking over at quarterback with six games left in the regular season, Hickbottom had turned the Grambling offense into a well-oiled machine. He entered Saturday leading the Tigers in rushing with 440 yards, while tossing 14 touchdowns through the air with 1,482 yards in six games under center.
As a unit, Grambling (6-5, 4-3) averaged nearly 400 yards per game this season and 38 points in its six victories.
And on Saturday, the Grambling defense recovered a pair of fumbles in the second half, giving their offense the ball inside the red zone both times.
Onbviously, Southern’s defense had its work cut out for itself.
But the Jaguars held Grambling to 307 total yards, including just 94 on the ground. And with Southern leading 38-28 midway through the fourth quarter, its defense put a finishing touch on Saturday’s effort.
Grambling took over on its own 25, looking to work the same type of late magic that led to last year’s 30-21 victory.
Instead, Southern sacked Hickbottom three times in six plays, forcing a punt and allowing the Jaguars offense to close it out.