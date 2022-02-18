In Monday’s win over Texas Southern in Houston, the Southern men’s basketball team received something it hasn’t seen much of in recent weeks: strong post play.
It was a showdown featuring two teams tied at the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, and the play of senior Damien Sears was an important piece of Southern’s 70-58 win.
As Southern (15-10, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) gets ready to host Grambling (10-15, 8-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sears effective play adds another facet to the Jaguars' attack.
Sears was a starter for Southern’s first four SWAC games, but the Texas Southern game was his best league game so far. Coming off the bench, he scored 12 points with five rebounds and three steals as Southern forced the Tigers into 19 turnovers.
“Damien Sears was huge for us," Southern coach Sean Woods said. "He really gave us something we haven’t been getting on a consistent basis at the five spot.
“He blocked shots, he rebounded out of his area and he controlled the paint. He was just a man down there, and I thought he was the best big in the game that night.”
The last game Sears started was Jan. 15, when Grambling won the teams’ first meeting 83-77. Sears had four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes, but the Jaguars were led by Tyrone Lyons’ 25 points.
Brendon Brooks (14 points) and P.J. Byrd (13 points) also had big moments on a day when Grambling honored former Tiger and NBA Hall of Fame player Willis Reed.
“We didn’t play as well as we had been playing,” Woods said of the loss. “We had a bad day, and they pulled out all the stops. Give them credit, but we’re looking forward to playing them at our place.”
The game at Grambling was close in the second half. Southern trailed 72-71 with three minutes left but was unable to finish. Cameron Christon’s 3-pointer helped Grambling take a seven-point lead with a minute left, and the Jaguars didn’t threaten again.
Southern feels like it can handle adversity this time.
“We showed some great character under duress at Texas Southern,” Woods said. “For us to get a win like that, for first place at Texas Southern, it shows a lot about the character and grit of our team.”