Coming off its most disappointing weekend of the season, the Southern men’s basketball team will look to rebound with a road trip featuring two teams they defeated convincingly last month.
It will have to do so with a new starting lineup, but if past results are an indicator, it will be a good time to break in new starters.
Southern plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-16, 2-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference), a team it defeated 88-53 on Jan. 16, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
They follow that game with a visit to Mississippi Valley (1-16, 1-8) on Wednesday, a game that was pushed back from Monday because of expected severe weather that could impact travel. Tipoff time in Itta Bena, Mississippi, is to be determined.
It will be a chance for the Jaguars (4-8, 4-4 SWAC) to regain some momentum after losing twice last week. The losses, 72-69 to Grambling and 57-53 to Jackson State, dropped the Jaguars to sixth in the conference standings, but they were costly in other ways.
Ahsante Shivers, a preseason second-team all-SWAC selection, was lost to an injury in the final seconds against Grambling. Freshman guard DeSean Woods suffered a hip injury against Jackson State.
Shivers, Southern’s leading scorer at 10.9 points per game, went down holding his left knee and is not expected back this season. The Jaguars were already without forward Damiree Burns (COVID-19), center Kirk Parker (injury) and guard Lamarcus Lee, who missed time for personal reasons.
And while Parker and Lee are expected back for the road trip, Burns is likely out for the rest of the season.
“Its just been one of those years,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “I said this earlier in the season, the only thing that could stop us from having a successful season was COVID and injuries, and both of them have gotten us.
“We still have a chance to be good. There are pieces that I’ve got to plug in, and I’ve got to get them ready to be regular players. They’ve got to step up.”
One of those pieces is junior forward Samkelo Cele, who came off the bench to lead Southern with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting against Grambling. Against Jackson State, Cele was moved into the starting lineup, and he went 1 for 9 and scored five points.
Parker and Lee both started games early in the season and could get starting nods again if they are available this weekend. The Jaguars lineup will still feature Harrison Henderson, who had 19 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Andre Allen, who scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Mississippi Valley.
“Its next man up. That’s how we’ve got to treat this,” Woods said. “I feel like we can still do this, but we’re going to have to do it a different way.”
Southern women look to bounce back after loss to Jackson State
The Southern women’s team will try to duplicate performances that carried the Jaguars to wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley last month. They are in fourth place in the SWAC standings and need to win in order to keep pace with the leaders.
Against the Golden Lions (2-13, 1-8), the Jaguars forced 34 turnovers on their way to a 67-57 win. Southern (6-9, 6-3) led 33-32 at halftime and outscored Pine Bluff 20-8 in the third quarter to take control. Saturday’s tipoff is at noon.
Southern shot 57.9% against Valley (2-11, 0-9) and defeated the Devilettes 87-60. Genovea Johnson led four Jaguars in double figures with 23 points. Tipoff time for Wednesday's game is to be announced.