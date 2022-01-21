If the Southern men’s basketball team spent too much time admiring its place on top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, it got a reminder of how quickly things can change last Saturday at Grambling.
The Jaguars defense, steady and solid all season, had an off night and Grambling handed them an 83-77 loss, their first in conference play.
“It was a wake-up call," Southern coach Sean Woods said. "We played good offensively, but we didn’t play as good as we normally do defensively.”
Southern (9-8, 4-1 SWAC) has been among the nation’s leaders in steals and turnovers forced all season. Against Grambling, the Jaguars were well below their season averages as the Tigers won the statistics battle in both categories.
Southern will try to get back in the win column when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-15, 2-4) on Saturday and Mississippi Valley (1-15, 1-5) on Monday. The games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A key factor against Grambling was the loss of senior guard Jayden Saddler, who left midway through the first half after contact that caused him to have blurred vision. Saddler, who is expected to be available this weekend, played only 10 minutes against Grambling, and he was missed down the stretch.
“We still had chances to win, but we came up a little short,” Woods said. “Sometimes you can’t handle prosperity, and this is a learning experience for us knowing that every night we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We’ve got to be that much better than the other team, and that night we weren’t.”
In Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley, Southern will face two teams near the bottom of the conference standings. They are also two teams that have struggled against Southern in recent years.
Southern has won 13 of its last 16 games, including seven in Baton Rouge, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Against Valley, Southern has won 15 of 17 and nine straight at home.
Honoring front-line workers
With valid identification, front-line workers and children ages 7 and younger will receive free entrance into the men’s and women’s basketball games Saturday and Monday. Discounted tickets will be available for guests who accompany front-line workers.