Southern University lost four players to the transfer portal as quarterback John Lampley, wide receiver Brandon Hinton, running back Craig Nelson and cornerback Tamaurice Smith posted the news on their Twitter pages this week.
Lampley’s best season was 2018 as a sophomore when he started the first five games and completed 72 of 136 passes for 768 yards and nine touchdowns before giving way to Ladarius Skelton. He played sparingly the next three seasons but did throw for 525 yards and six TDs in Southern’s abbreviated spring season last year.
Lampley also tweeted that he had an offer from Norfolk State where former Southern coach Dawson Odums just completed his first season.
Hinton did not catch a pass last season but ran 10 times for 45 yards. He caught 24 passes for 257 yards in 2019 and added 10 catches for 126 yards and one TD in the spring season.
Nelson, who transferred to Southern from Indiana University in 2019, was the team’s second leading rusher with 283 yards and one touchdown on 44 carries for a 6.4 average per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 131 yards. In his three seasons, he carried 84 times for 553 yards and four touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 172 yards.
Smith transferred to Southern from Memphis in 2019 and was named All-SWAC with five interceptions, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick his first season. He had 27 tackles, including 2½ for loss. He missed three games in 2021 with a knee injury and finished his career with five interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 4½ tackles for loss.
The following are the text of the players’ Twitter posts:
Lampley
“I would like to start with a big thank you to Coach (Dawson) Odums and coach (Chennis) Berry for giving a kid out of Kennesaw, Georgia an opportunity to play the sport I love the most! I would also like to thank coach (Zach) Grossi) and coach (Matt) Leone for developing me into the quarterback I am today and believing in me. Also, a big shout out to my teammates whom I have grown an unbreakable bond with over the years; with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility in hopes of achieving what God has sent me to do.”
Hinton
“I’d like to thank Southern University for giving me the opportunity for doing what I love most. I am thankful for my coaches, teammates and most of all, Jaguar Nation. After much consideration, I’ve made my decision to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. Once again, thanks Jag Nation. B. Hinton #4
Nelson
“I would like to start by thanking coach (Dawson) Odums and Coach (Ashton) Warner for giving me an opportunity to play the sport I love. Also I want to give a big shout out to my teammates and people I met along the journey. With that being I said I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Let’s get to work!” Craig Nelson”
Smith
“With much consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Thank you to Southern University football coaches and staff for the opportunity to play the game that I love. Thank you Jaguar Nation for the continued support. Tamaurice Smith #3
Commitment
Southern also received another commitment, this one from linebacker M.J. Cunningham from Butler (Kansas) Community College. He originally signed with Oregon in 2019 and played two seasons, compiling 10 tackles in 16 games.