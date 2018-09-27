Southern doesn’t want 2018 Devon Benn this Saturday.
It wants the Benn from his high school days at John Curtis.
Coach Dawson Odums did little to mask his plan for the Jaguars' homecoming game against Alcorn State at A.W. Mumford Stadium. They intend to ride Benn all night, putting the ball in his hands and letting him pound it up the middle of the field.
That was the game plan when Benn played at John Curtis, the Louisiana prep powerhouse, and that’ll be the plan Saturday.
“It’s time for him to have one of those John Curtis moments where we just pound that football,” Odums said on his weekly radio show.
Benn ran for 2,375 yards and 26 touchdowns his last two years in John Curtis’ run-heavy offense.
But he’s yet to have a breakout game in his two years with Southern.
Despite being the starting running back, his 250 yards rushing is second on the team behind quarterback John Lampley. Benn scored his first touchdown of the year last weekend at Alabama A&M and caught another.
As a freshman, Benn ran for 442 yards and four touchdowns on 87 carries.
He’ll have his work cut out for him. Alcorn brings with it the SWAC’s top run defense, allowing just 108.8 yards per game. The Braves are the only SWAC team that allows fewer than 300 total yards of offense.
“Devon Benn is going to have to take it to another level," Odums said. "He's going to have to will this football team. We're going to ride him."
Stopping Johnson
The key to stopping Alcorn’s offense, Odums said, is stopping quarterback Noah Johnson.
Johnson picked up where former Alcorn dual-threat quarterback Lenorris Footman left off, running for 273 yards this season and throwing for 660 more.
Johnson is coming off a game at Mississippi Valley State in which he produced 343 total yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the conference. It’s tough to get him down,” Odums said. “You have to rush with integrity. You’ve got to keep leverage on him and understand what it is he’s trying to do when he’s in the pocket.
“Guys have to understand that a play is never over because his feet keeps plays alive."