If there’s one cliché coaches wear out the most, it’s the “one-game-at-a-time” mantra. They also will try to tell you all games count as one.

Each game is a season within a season.

That’s where Southern is after Saturday’s heart-stopping 38-35 victory against Alcorn State that was achieved on the final play when Luke Jackson nailed a 47-yard field goal. The victory was particularly timely because Southern (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was coming off its worst loss in six years.

“Winning always builds confidence and belief. They have a little more pep in their step,” coach Jason Rollins said. “It energizes the entire department, program and university. Everyone feeds off of that.”

Rollins hopes his team can sustain the momentum against Florida A&M (6-2, 4-1), another team bidding for a division title in a season where the Jaguars have alternated wins and losses every week.

The Southern offense Saturday was efficient and productive. The defense gave up yards but made enough plays to keep the Braves at bay so the special teams could win it in the end.

How do the Jaguars parlay that into their first back-to-back victories of the season?

“It starts today in practice,” quarterback Bubba McDaniel said Tuesday. “Energy, focus, we should have the same outcome. If we practice how we’re supposed to, it will go to the game.”

Southern converted 14 of 20 third downs a week after going 3 of 15. One factor was offensive coordinator Zack Grossi working from the sidelines instead of the press box, which improved communication and decision-making. McDaniel completed 20 of 34 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown.

“It was good, the different looks they were giving he was able to see from the ground level,” Rollins said. “We were able to get the substitutions in faster. It takes one layer of communication out so it was easier for our guys.”

More importantly, it helped Southern move the chains and keep Alcorn's dangerous offense on the sidelines.

“It’s a great feeling being able to stay on the field,” McDaniel said. “It gets the defense time to rest and the offense flowing, getting in a groove. That’s what we need. We feel the adrenaline.”

The Jaguars have another tough assignment against the Rattlers, who are the best at defending against third-down conversions. FAMU is also No. 1 against the pass, and No. 2 in scoring defense and rushing defense.

“They play great complementary football,” Rollins said. “They put pressure on the quarterback and have 26 total sacks. Marquise Bell in the secondary at safety, 6 feet, 205, can really stretch the field and is great in run support.”

Defensive end Isaiah Land is a strong complement to Bell with an FCS-leading 12 sacks. Rattlers quarterback Rasean McKay has come on strong after winning the job early in the season. He completed 20 of 34 for 204 yards and two TDs against Grambling.

Southern hanging tough

The SWAC office confirmed Southern is one of five teams still alive for a berth in the Dec. 4 SWAC championship game, but the Jaguars (3-2) will need major help to win the West Division. Prairie View (5-0) and Alcorn (4-1) are ahead of Southern, but they play each other in two weeks. An Alcorn win in that game would be a big boost to Southern’s cause, and the Jaguars will need to win their remaining three games.

Jackson State (5-0) can clinch the East title with a combination of a victory in one of its last three games and a loss by FAMU.

