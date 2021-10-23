Southern’s defense looked ready to play in the early stages of Saturday night's 48-21 loss to Prairie View, but as the game wore on, the Jaguars wore down.
After producing two first-quarter interceptions, Southern had none the rest of the game. The defense also found itself on the field too often — particularly in the second half, when Prairie View outscored the Jaguars 34-14.
“Not good enough,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said of the defensive effort. “Not good enough effort. ... You can’t worry about the scoreboard. It doesn’t matter how many snaps you play; you still have to stop them. When it's time to get a crucial stop, you have to stop them.”
Stopping Prairie View was a problem after the first quarter. The Panthers converted 3 of 6 third downs in the second half, but it seemed like more.
Prairie View scored touchdowns on four of its first five second-half possessions. The other series ended with a Panthers field goal, and by the time quarterback Jawon Pass exited midway through the fourth quarter, the game was well in hand.
“I just feel like as a team, we struggled finishing the game out,” said Southern linebacker Ray Anderson, one of the few defensive bright spots with nine tackles and an interception.
“We came out with great energy, a great mindset, we had a great game plan. At the end of the day, we did what we could do, but hats off to the other team.”
Prairie View showed confidence in its offense from the start. It won the pregame coin toss and elected to take the ball, but Southern was ready. After three consecutive passes gained only 7 yards, the Panthers were forced to punt.
Prairie View’s second series gained steam after two first downs took it into Southern territory. Anderson thwarted the Panthers picking off Pass at the SU 21-yard line.
Southern got another interception, this one by Jakobi Jones, late in the first quarter. The Jaguars then went 54 yards in nine plays to tie the score, 7-7, and had a chance to take the lead. Southern forced a Prairie View three-and-out with 11 minutes left in the first half, but it was the Panthers’ last punt of the game.
Prairie View’s offense put up points on its next seven possessions, and didn’t slow down until going to a victory formation to run out the final minute of the game.
“The beautiful thing about football is that things are going to happen,” Anderson said. “It’s not going to go how you planned it to go. There is no crystal ball. There is no perfect answer for everything. All you can do is go back to the drawing board.”
When things didn’t go as planned for the defense, at times there were flare-ups on the sideline. Anderson chalked it up to intensity and emotion.
“We put a lot of effort, a lot of heart and a lot of fight into this game so when things aren’t going your way sometimes it’s hard,” Anderson said. “Emotions come out the wrong way, especially to fans on the outside. We know to just stay locked in, take the message, and at the end of the day we’re all brothers. We’re fighting for the same goal.”