Southern and Grambling were used as a testing ground for technology that might soon be coming to college football in the 48th annual Bayou Classic.
The NCAA granted a waiver for the two teams to use the NFL helmet communication system that allows player-to-coach exchanges. Each team was allowed to have eight players with helmet receivers, but only one at a time on the field, including special teams. The technology was shut off for the final 15 seconds on the play clock through the end of the live play.
Players and coaches spent the week practicing with the technology that has been used for the past two decades in the NFL only.
“We had a little trouble getting used to it, remembering to push the button when you talk,” Grambling interim coach Terrence Graves said. “I think it works better for the offensive guys. That’s just me because I’m a defensive guy. But I like it.”
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton praised the set up.
“That was great using the radio, getting extra feedback you can’t get without it,” he said. “I would love to see it more in HBCU. It helped me enormously. I got the play out quicker to my guys and understanding what was going on during the play.”
Grambling quarterback Elijah Walker said he enjoyed having the extra benefit and got used to it during practice.
“It was pretty good,” he said. “Coach Graves was giving it (the play) to me pretty quick, and I was able to give it to the teammates a lot faster and scan the defense.”
Big blow
Grambling was dealt an early blow on defense when its top playmaker, linebacker Bryan Howell, was ejected for targeting with 5:15 left in the first quarter for a hit on Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton. Powell was fifth on the team in tackles with 35 but had nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries. It didn’t hurt as the Grambling defense slowed the Southern running game and gave the offense a chance.
Long range
Southern place-kicker Luke Jackson made a 49-yard field goal for the Jaguars’ first points, a career long. Jackson added a 45-yarder later and now has made 6 of 8 attempts from 40 yards or further. He finished the season 9 of 12, but hissed his first PAT in 24 tries.
Numerology
Southern had its three-game win streak in the Bayou Classic snapped and has now won six of the past 10. ... Jerodd Sims was the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 71 yards on 14 carries. ... Chase Foster led the Jaguars with nine tackles in his final game.
Captains
Southern captains were OT Ja’Tyre Carter, C Dallas Black and DB Jakoby Pappillion. Southern won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. Grambling elected to receive the opening kickoff.