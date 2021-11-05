If any college football unit needed a break, it’s the Southern defense.

A week after getting hammered by Prairie View for six touchdowns, the Jaguars gave up five to Alcorn State. The difference was Southern made just enough plays to allow the team to eke out a victory on the game’s final play.

Southern coach Jason Rollins wants a similar effort from a unit that has been pushed around most of the season when the Jaguars take on Florida A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern not getting ahead of itself after Alcorn win If there’s one cliché coaches wear out the most, it’s the “one-game-at-a-time” mantra. They also will try to tell you all games count as one.

With all the hits the Southern defense has taken — including injuries to some of its best talent and a spate of targeting calls resulting in disqualifications — the Jaguars (4-4, 3-2) are still in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. They need a victory against the Rattlers (6-2, 4-1) to remain that way.

Southern needs to show more improvement on the defensive side. The offense did its share by converting 14-of-20 third downs. While the Jaguars' defenders gave up yards, they complemented the offense with just enough room to spare.

“The defense hasn’t had a dominating night outside of Arkansas-Pine Bluff,” Rollins said. “It was good to see them come out and play hard, continue to fight. They executed their assignments no matter who was in the game.”

A big play came early when the Jaguars recovered a fumble inside their own 5-yard line to stop the game’s first possession.

“It was really satisfying, refreshing to see what we’re capable of with the hard work we put in during the week,” Defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “It came to fruition. That fumble recovery gave us momentum and set the standard for the game.

“When we get everybody on the field, it’s hard to stop us. We’re a very tough, physical, mental, fast, strong team. Wherever you put the ball, we’re going to fight it like it’s our last play.”

Ivy is one of several players fighting through injuries with an injured shoulder. Defensive tackle Camron Peterson left the field after aggravating an ankle injury. But the news may get better. Safety Tamaurice Smith and defensive end Jordan Lewis dressed out last week. Although they didn’t play, it’s a good sign for this week.

FAMU doesn’t possess the high-powered offense the Jaguars saw the past two weeks, but it’s an improving group. Quarterback Rasean McKay is 141-of-244 passing for 1,430 yards and 12 TDs with four interceptions.

Last week, McKay hit 20-of-34 passing for 204 yards and two TDs with one interception against a strong Grambling defense. The Rattlers were 9 of 15 on third downs in what coach Willie Simmons called his team's “most complete game” this season.

McKay, a junior, didn’t take over as the full-time starter until the season’s third game against South Florida.

“We had to be patient, understand Rasean hadn’t played a lot of football,” Simmons said. “He’s getting better every time he goes out there. For us, it wasn’t about panicking. We sent a message in Week 2 when we made the switch. He stayed resilient and continued to work hard.”

McKay has plenty of help. Wide receiver Xavier Smith has caught 40 balls for 364 yards and one TD. He caught nine for 201 and a score in FAMU’s 27-21 victory against Southern in 2019. Jah’Marae Sheread is an explosive complement with 37 catches for 326 yards and six TDs.

Bishop Bonnett heads up the running game with 666 yards rushing.

Southern’s run-oriented offense will face its stiffest test in a defense that allows only 119 yards per game on the ground.

“They’re the top rushing offense in the conference, and we have one of the top rushing defenses,” Simmons said. “It’s the irresistible force against the immovable object. If we don’t stop the run, we’re going to have a long day. That’s what Southern prides itself on. We’d like to see if we can be the team that can stop them.”