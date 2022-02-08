Southern University placed two players each on the first and second teams of the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason baseball team released by the conference office Tuesday.
First baseman O’Neill Burgos and outfielder Tremaine Spears were named to the 12-player first team. Catcher Taj Porter and closer Enrique Orza were named to the second team.
Jackson State third baseman Ty Hill was preseason Player of the Year and Alabama State right-hander Breon Pooler was selected preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The league will announce the predicted order of finish on Wednesday.
Burgos hit the game-winning home run in Southern’s SWAC tournament final victory against Jackson State to lift the Jaguars to their second consecutive SWAC title and trip to the NCAA tournament. Burgos started 44 games for Southern in 2021 and batted .298 with five homers and 32 RBIs. His average was second best to Spears, and he was a second-team all-conference pick as a designated hitter in 2021.
Spears led the Jaguars with a .303 average, six homers and a team-best 39 RBIs. Porter, who was a second-team all-conference player last year and split time between catcher and third base. He batted .280 with six homers and 24 RBIs.
Ozoa led Southern with a 1.27 earned run average in 21⅓ innings pitched and compiled seven saves to lead the conference.
Southern opens the season at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans Feb. 18-20, playing Alabama State, Jackson State and Florida A&M. The Jaguars will open their home schedule against Missouri at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lee Hines Field.