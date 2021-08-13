Southern’s Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents probably would like to see the Jaguars put a little more emphasis on their passing game.
For the past two seasons, Southern is the only league school to average more than 200 yards per game running the ball, leading the league both seasons.
While the offensive staff has discussed ways of improving the passing game and making starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton more efficient, don’t expect the Jaguars to lose their identity as a running team. The Jaguars’ top four rushers return, plus all five starting offensive linemen.
“It’s a beautiful feeling,” running back Craig Nelson said of the running game depth. “The O-line is working to get better, and the running backs bring the same intensity every day. It’s great having the No. 1 rushing team in (the spring) but we want to have it in 2021, too.”
Southern’s power game was never more apparent than in the spring season’s 34-14 victory against Jackson State. The Jaguars rushed for 294 yards on 59 carries which led to a 42:49-17:11 edge in time of possession and a 70% third-down conversion rate (14 of 20).
Devon Benn is a third-year returning starter and just the tip of the iceberg. Sophomore Jerodd Sims has become one of the top power runners in the conference. Nelson is just start to show his versatility as a speedy change of pace back and a receiver. And Skelton is perhaps the best option quarterback in the conference.
The running backs also boast a strong bond in their position room based on humility and a team-first attitude.
“It’s fun to play out there with those guys,” said Sims, a sophomore from Opelousas. “We’re a brotherhood. We’re humble. We understand how it works, we’re all a complement to the system. We work on the small things and that fixes our foundations, so we can go bigger than we dreamed of.”
Sims rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns in five games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 113 yards and two scores. He’s packed on about 10 extra pounds to 215 that he calls “straight muscle” and says he’s improved his speed.
“I’m comfortable and relaxed,” Sims said. “I’ve grown as a player learning a lot of things I didn’t know and staying hungry.”
Offensive coordinator Zach Grossi said with a full season to implement the playbook, Jaguars fans can expect to see increased use of backs as receivers.
“Throwing to the backs is great for all the backs,” Nelson said. “We get the ball in space and the backs can make plays.”
Said Sims: “Backs have always been in the passing game. It’s going to make teams respect us more. It will open up things for the wide receivers, pulling backers out of their space and let them do what they do.”
Special day
With the team’s first major scrimmage set for Saturday, Southern coach Jason Rollins said Friday’s practice had a heavy dose of special teams.
Southern has to replace its placekicker and punter from the past two years, Cesare Barajas, and has four players vying for the two spots: junior Martell Fontenot and freshmen Luke Jackson, Carson Wilt and Joshua Griffin.
The specialist jobs aren’t the only ones on the table. Rollins is especially keen on finding a backup for Jamar Washington at punt returner. With him out in the spring, the Jaguars had difficulty finding a player to field punts.