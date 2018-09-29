The Alcorn State defense was as advertised Saturday night. So was a leaky Braves kick coverage team that gave up a long return to set up Southern’s only score in a 20-3 Alcorn win at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Alcorn unit that didn’t perform at the level it had in previous games was its offense, but this was a night when the Braves defense was ready to shoulder the load. By the time Qwynnterrio Cole’s third-quarter interception gave Alcorn a 17-3 lead, the offense was finally clicking enough to start eating time off of the clock.
For an Alcorn offense that came in leading the SWAC in total yards and scoring, the game was a reminder that a good week of practice doesn’t necessarily lead to results.
“I was very surprised,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said. “I thought we did a very good job this week game planning. Coming out and playing the way we did in the first half kind of shocked me a little bit.”
The key was coming out in the second half, when Alcorn showed flashes of the offense that came in averaging 486 yards per game. Against Southern, the Braves put up 381 yards, most coming in the second half against a weary Jaguars defense.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, came out and put up a touchdown,” McNair said. “That was big for us to come out of halftime and do that.”
Alcorn quarterback Noah Johnson was one of three Braves to rush for more than 100 yards in a win over Mississippi Valley last week. Against Southern, he led the way with 81 yards on the ground.
“A big shout-out to our defense,” Johnson said. “They played lights out and they kept giving us momentum. Our offense was struggling tonight, but we’ll go back in the film room and clean everything up.”
One of the problems for Alcorn was penalties. The Braves had eight for 78 yards, many that were too much for Alcorn to overcome against the inspired play of Southern’s defense.
“We’re a high-powered offense,” Johnson said. “We score a lot of points, but seeing 3-0 we were like, ‘Man, let’s get it going. We know what we can do.’ The receivers made plays and the O-line blocked their tails off.”
Running back P.J. Simmons ran for 57 yards, but the Southern defense earned his respect even after they wore down in the second half.
“I felt like as the game went on they got fatigued, they got worn down, and we were eventually able to get the best of them,” Simmons said. “But that was a good bunch on that field and they gave their all, and we could tell they did.”