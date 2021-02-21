Three Southern pitchers limited UNO to six hits and O’Neill Burgos hit a two-run home run as the Jaguars opened Sunday’s doubleheader at Maestri Field with a 4-3 win.
The win was the first for Southern (1-2) under interim head coach Chris Crenshaw.
In the second game, Blake Way’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run first inning, and the Privateers went on to earn a split with a 6-3 win.
UNO won the teams' season opener 10-5 on Saturday and so took two out of three games in the series.
Austin Acree (1-0), the second of eight UNO pitchers, went three scoreless innings in relief of starter Cristian Poche to get the win.
UNO (2-1) trailed 4-3 after six innings in the first game and squandered chances to score more runs in the later innings.
Gaige Howard led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a triple to left field, but the Privateers couldn’t bring him home. Luther Woullard popped out to third base, Beau Bratton struck out on three pitches and Pearce Howard grounded out to second.
In the UNO ninth, Salo Iza led off with a double to left-center field. Southern brought in reliever Dimitri Frank, and he wasted little time retiring the next three batters in order.
Issac Williams struck out, and on the next pitch KC Simonich fouled out to the catcher Taj Porter. Way worked the count full before a fly ball to left ended the game.
Joseph Battaglia (1-0) lasted five innings for Southern to get the win. He gave up two hits and two runs, walked two batters and had five strikeouts. He was relieved by Jerome Bohannon, who pitched through the eighth inning until giving way to Frank, who earned the save.
UNO started quickly in the second game.
Darren Willis led off with a single and scored on Luther Woullard’s one-out double. Iza followed Howard’s RBI single with a bunt single. Way came up and sent a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a 5-0 lead.
Southern loaded the bases on three walks to start the second inning, but Jahli Hendricks grounded into a double play and the Jaguars only got one run.
In the eighth, Burgos delivered a two-out, two run single, but it was all the Jaguars would muster.
Southern finished the game with only four hits. Jaguars starter Cristian Davis was charged with all six runs in three innings of work and took the loss.