The Southern men’s basketball team has struggled to close out games at times this season.
In what turned out to be Southern’s lowest scoring conference game of the season, the Jaguars had no such problem Saturday at Alabama A&M.
Jayden Saddler converted a three-point play with two seconds left as Southern ended Alabama A&M’s six-game winning streak with a 50-49 win at Elmore Gymnasium in Normal, Alabama.
Saddler, who led Southern with 13 points, had scored on a fast break to give the Jaguars a 46-42 lead. A&M outscored Southern 7-2 in the last four minutes, a run that included two free throws from Cameron Tucker to give the Bulldogs a 49-47 lead with 17 seconds left.
After a timeout, Saddler and Tyrone Lyons passed the ball back-and-forth before Saddler drove in from left of the basket. Myles Parker fouled Saddler as he made the tying basket.
A&M’s long 3-point try at the final buzzer went over the backboard.
The win guaranteed Southern (17-13, 12-6 SWAC) would finish no worse than third in the regular season conference standings. The Jaguars own the tiebreaker over Texas Southern, and would finish second if the Tigers lose to Prairie View on Saturday evening.
Alabama A&M completed its regular season at 11-17 overall and 10-8 in the SWAC. Jalen Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds while Garrett Hicks also grabbed eight rebounds to go with 12 points for the Bulldogs.
The offensive numbers for both teams were unimpressive. Southern made 18 of 58 shots while A&M connected on 17 of 60. Southern held a slight edge in rebounding, and was able to keep the Bulldogs ar arm’s length for most of the second half until their late surge.
Terrell Williams led Southern with eight rebounds while J’Quan Ewing and Damien Sears each had.
Southern led 26-24 at halftime, and moved out to a 32-29 lead when Tyrone Lyons converted back-to-back three-point plays. Lyons, who had 12 for the game, later scored four consecutive points to give Southern a 41-34 lead, its largest of the second half.
Neither team shot the ball well in a slow-paced, low-scoring first half. Southern held Alabama A&M to 28 percent from the field, but shot only 33% as it led 26-24 at halftime.
Brion Whitley scored on a drive and later hit a free throw to give Southern a 14-12 lead with 7:39 left in the half. The Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 run highlighted by Hicks’ 3-pointer.
Isaiah Rollins then hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run by Southern. Rollins added a late 3-pointer to give the Jaguars a 26-24 lead at halftime.