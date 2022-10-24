Arkansas-Pine Bluff decided to make an in-season change in the football program, firing Doc Gamble on Thursday after two-plus seasons at the helm.
Gamble’s record was 8-15 overall and 5-11 in conference, including a 2-5, 0-4 start this year. His tenure also included a Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title in the abbreviated spring season when the Lions went 4-0 in league play and 4-1 overall.
Offensive coordinator Don Treadwell has taken over as interim coach until the end of the season. Treadwell was the interim coach at Michigan State in 2010 and head coach at Miami (Ohio) from 2011-13. He has also been an assistant at Stanford, North Carolina State, Cincinnati and Boston College.
“We will adjust,” Treadwell said on Monday’s conference call. “We’ve got tremendous kids. We have great leadership in our administration with our AD (Chris) Robinson and others. At this point we’re working in a positive way to finish strong with the young men that are here.”
UAPB is on a five-game losing streak coming out of a bye week and plays at Florida A&M at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"I was hoping to finish out the year," Gamble told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette last week. "I was in the last year of my contract. But they called me into the office (Wednesday) and told me they wanted to go in a different direction.
"Some of the players understood," Gamble said. "They've been through so many changes. The older guys who reached out know it's a business."
"We appreciate everything that Doc Gamble did for the program, and we wish him the best with his future endeavors," Robinson said. “We will strive to continue to develop our current student-athletes and further enhance our program, pushing us into contention for SWAC titles.”
SWAC TV update
College "GameDay" won’t be the only exposure for Southern and Jackson State when they clash at 1 p.m. in Jackson. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and replayed later Saturday at 10 p.m. on ESPNU. The Alcorn State-Grambling game will also be broadcast by ESPN+.
Finishing strong
Grambling is coming out of an open date for the second of its three home games, facing Alcorn State and riding a five-game losing streak.
Former NFL coach Hue Jackson’s first season has been disappointing, but he feels his team has a chance to finish strong after his staff did some heavy self-scouting during the off week.
“We’ve been erratic on offense, penalties at inopportune times, turnovers,” Jackson said. “On defense we’ve given up big plays but we seem to have slowed that down. We need to convert third downs a lot better, be more consistent play in and play out.
“This has been a real good time for us to know where we’ve got to pivot from and the things we need to pivot to. We’re making those adjustments and corrections.”
Magic act
It’s time for the 80th Magic City Classic in Birmingham when Alabama A&M and Alabama State renew their longstanding rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1) leads the series 41-34-4, which often has decided the SWAC East Division since A&M joined the conference in 1999.
“We want to get it back to that,” said former Alabama State player and current coach Eddie Robinson Jr., whose team is 4-3 and 2-2 in his first season.
The Bulldogs have won the last four meetings, including a 42-28 decision last year. Alabama State’s last victory was 21-16 in 2017.
“It’s the biggest game of the year for Bulldogs nation,” A&M coach Connell Maynor said. “It’s the one game they talk about from Day 1.”
Players of the Week
Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley, Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jackson State’s Sy’Veon Wilkerson and Texas Southern’s Chaunzavia Lewis won player of the week honors from Saturday’s games.
Connely won the offensive honor with 298 yards and five total touchdowns in a victory against Lamar. Miller had 13 tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss in a victory against Campbell. Lewis had a punt return for a touchdown to win the special teams honor and help the Tigers beat Alcorn State. Wilkerson rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown to win the newcomer honor.