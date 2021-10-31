Football is a numbers game, and it starts with the scoreboard, where Southern finished three points ahead of Alcorn State Saturday.
At times it didn’t seem like it would add up that way with Braves quarterback Felix Harper repeatedly slithering through Southern defenders and firing four touchdown passes. The Jaguars’ league-leading running game was outrushed by nearly 50 yards (241-194).
But there’s no statistical category for effort, something the Jaguars had in large supply throughout the night in a 38-35, conscience-cleansing victory. A defense thinned out by injuries and an offense stung by failures the previous week pulled together to win a game where the individual parts didn’t equal the whole.
“We really did play extremely hard,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “The guys gave great effort, answered the bell when they were supposed to make plays.”
A 48-21 loss to Prairie View in front of a huge homecoming crowd had left some players “more embarrassed than disappointed,” according to one player. There may be no better feeling than atonement.
“It was good for them, they were excited,” Rollins said. “It was good to see all the hard work wasn’t in vain. The team leadership was really good, and they’ve always been good. I have to give a lot of credit to the staff for continuing to work hard and getting the guys prepared to play another game. That was a big deal for our team. A lot of people wrote them off, but they continued to stick together.”
Neither team would let the other get too far out of reach. When Southern scored, Alcorn would answer. When Southern blocked a PAT to lead 28-27, Alcorn tied it at 35 with a 2-point conversion.
But Southern’s offense controlled the pace with a grinding offense that converted 14 of 20 first downs after going 3 for 15 the previous week. The Jaguars stopped the game’s opening drive with a turnover near its goal line and turned that into a 7-0 lead. The Jaguars never trailed.
The Southern defense forced only two punts, but two fumble recoveries and a goal line stand provided enough stops to set up perhaps the first game-winning field goal in Southern history by freshman Luke Jackson.
“We left a lot of plays on the field tonight, offensively and defensively,” said linebacker Ray Anderson, who should be a favorite for SWAC defensive player of the week. “I’m going to point the thumb at me, I have to go back to the drawing board and challenge guys more and myself to stop those plays from happening next week.”
Anderson had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Four of his tackles were for a loss and one was a sack of Harper, who proved elusive and rushed for 78 yards. Tyran Nash had three tackles, 1½ for loss, a blocked PAT and a fumble recovery at the Alcorn 6-yard line to set up a Southern TD. Seven Southern defenders had five tackles or more.
The offense held the ball with four TD drives of 11 plays or more. It finished the game with a short on of eight plays and 35 yards that resulted in Jackson’s 47-yard game-winning field goal.
Jerodd Sims became the fourth Jaguar back to lead the team in rushing, which points to the team’s strength: its offensive line. The Jaguars pounded the Alcorn defense and wore it down.
“We always say big men lead this team; big men led this team and wanted it on their shoulders,” Rollins said. “We put it on them. We saw them (Alcorn) with their hands on their hips and they were subbing and subbing. We feed off of that. As they got tired, we got stronger.”
That’s how Rollins would like for his first Southern team to be remembered.
“It took a while to figure out who we are and who we want to be,” he said. “This is a nice glimpse of who we are.”