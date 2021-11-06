Southern University's Ray Anderson (41),Robert Rhem (14), Jalen Ivy (96) and Jordan Woods (93) and others try unsuccessfully to block a point-after-touchdown kick by Florida A&M place kicker Jose Romo-Martinez (42) at A.W. Mumford Stadium, in the Rattlers' first game against the Jaguars since joining the SWAC, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. FAMU led 20-17 at halftime, and held SU scoeless to cruise to a 29-17 win.