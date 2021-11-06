There was no way to miss the key play in Southern’s 29-17 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday night.
Trailing 23-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars set up to punt at the FAMU 45-yard line. Instead of pinning the Rattlers in their own territory, Southern saw its snap sail over Martell Fontenot’s head.
Fontenot tried to kick the rolling ball out of bounds — a penalty — but FAMU picked it up. Officials eventually placed the ball at the SU 3, and the Rattlers had to work hard to score their final touchdown.
The Jaguars twice stopped FAMU on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but they were penalized twice for being offsides. On the third fourth-down try, Jaylen McCloud took a handoff into the end zone to give the Rattlers a two-score lead.
“That right there is the turning point in the ballgame,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “Its a six-point game and there’s an errant snap. And what happened at the end (kicking the ball), that’s a teachable moment. Just recover it and we can play defense.”
All in all, the Rattlers made six trips into the red zone, three in each half. They scored two touchdowns but were forced to settle for field goals three times.
Southern’s defense was tough in the red zone, but some lapses hurt.
On FAMU's first possession of the game, it converted a third-and-17 with a 23-yard pass. On the next play, Rattlers quarterback Rasean McKay found Jah’Marae Sheread all alone on the right sideline for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Late in the second quarter, FAMU took advantage of another busted coverage to score its second touchdown. After picking up a first down at the SU 13, McKay connected with Kamari Young, all alone in the right corner of the end zone for the score.
Trailing 20-17 at halftime, Southern went scoreless in the second half, but its defense kept the Jaguars in the game.
“They played their tail off,” Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel said of the Jaguars defense. “My hat goes off to them. We’ve got to come through for them.”
Trailing by two scores, Southern had a final chance to get back into the game, but it fizzled at midfield with five minutes left.
FAMU drove from midfield to inside the SU 10, and the Jaguars defense showed it was not ready to give up.
Southern stuffed four running plays, forcing the Rattlers to turn the ball over on downs.
Rollins took note, and he was pleased overall with the play of the defense.
“They’re getting stronger,” he said. “It was good to see them fight for four quarters, (and) not allow (Florida A&M) to score at the end. That last drive, we just hold them out and keep fighting for four quarters of football.”