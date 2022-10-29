What we learned
Jackson State is clearly the best team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, but despite the final score, Southern really isn’t that far behind. The Jaguars had a chance to stay in this game but never could mount a consistent offense and suffered a killer turnover late in the second quarter, which allowed the Tigers to expand its first-half lead to 22-0 on the final snap. Jackson State’s defense is as advertised, dominating play at the line of scrimmage and smothering receivers with its defensive backs.
Trending now
Southern’s defense had a five-game streak of not allowing a second-half touchdown. The streak ended Saturday but the Jaguars were heroic, twice stopping Shedeur Sanders and company on fourth downs in the first quarter and giving them a chance. A huge sack by Jalan Campbell set up a scoring opportunity, forcing the Tigers to punt from their 4-yard line. Defensive coordinator Henry Miller’s group has been the most consistent aspect of this team throughout the year.
Final thoughts
It’s hard losing to your rival in an intense atmosphere, but the Jaguars still have plenty to play for. The SWAC West Division is still within grasp. Jackson State could do them a big favor by winning at Texas Southern — provided that the Jaguars win out, starting with Florida A&M, and that Prairie View loses another game. As usual, it appears nothing will be decided until the week of the Bayou Classic. The Jaguars were handled Saturday, but this team has brought back some magic.