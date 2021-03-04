There isn’t much time for the Southern baseball team to lament a disappointing performance against LSU on Wednesday. The Southwestern Athletic Conference portion of a condensed season begins Friday when the Grambling comes to town for the first SWAC series of the season.
The Tigers come to Lee-Hines Field not only as a traditional rival but as the coaches’ choice to win the league’s West Division. The series starts with a 6 p.m. game Friday, followed by a 5 p.m. Saturday game and a 1 p.m. finale.
“We have a whole lot of work to do,” first-year Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said after Wednesday’s 16-1 loss at LSU. “They’re (Grambling) going to come in ready to play against us, and I’ve got to do a good job tomorrow and Friday getting us ready.”
Defense and pitching suffered through five errors, seven walks, two hit batters and four wild pitches. One of the errors kept an inning alive and allowed LSU to hit a three-run homer, one of four off Southern pitching.
At the plate, Southern batters totaled eight hits but failed to draw a walk or get an extra-base hit and struck out 13 times. Base-running gaffes kept at least two more runs off the board.
“We didn’t have any walks but, honestly, they threw a lot of strikes,” right fielder Tremaine Spears said. “At that point, a walk isn’t going to do us much good. We were trying to fight our way back in it. I feel like at that point we’re pressing and trying to make something happen.
“I’m not going to let this determine our season. Obviously we’ve got some things to work on, but I know we can play at a higher level.”
Crenshaw felt Southern (1-6) had played much better in its previous six games even considering the caliber of competition it faced in No. 8 LSU. He lauded the play of freshmen Isaiah Adams, Jerry Burkett, Caleb Washington and A.J. Walter.
“Five errors, we haven’t played like this all year leading up to tonight,” Crenshaw said. “All the walks, not throwing the ball over the plate, all of that was just terrible baseball."
Adams, the leadoff hitter and center fielder, had two hits for the Jaguars to take over the team lead with a .400 batting average. Junior shortstop Judah Wilbur is batting .333. First baseman O’Neill Burgos is batting .272 with a homer and a team-best five RBIs.
Grambling (0-4) had its first three games canceled because of weather and allowed 48 runs in the four losses, three to Memphis and one to UL-Monroe.
Tigers shortstop Cameron Bufford is batting .400 (6 for 15) with three homers and six RBIs. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Cameron Phelts is batting .294, and designated hitter Keylon Mack is batting .300. Left fielder Jahmoi Percival was a preseason All-SWAC second-team pick.
Crenshaw said John Guienze (0-2) will start the opener for Southern, followed by Wilhelm Allen (0-0) and Joseph Battaglia (1-1).
“They’re going to come ready to play,” Spears said. “We’re right there, but we have to come out and put a complete game together. We’ll be ready to play and hopefully put something together, because what we’re doing is not going to cut it.”