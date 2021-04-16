WHO: Southern vs. Grambling
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport
LINE: Southern by 8½
OVER/UNDER: 55
TV: NBC Sports Network
RADIO: KQXL-FM, 106.5
Prediction
Southern 41, Grambling 13: The Jaguars have been on a roll that even having a week off can’t stop them. They’ve only played four games, but they’ve followed a pattern, with a week off between each of the past four games. Grambling has had nothing but trouble all spring, and at this point, the players are probably ready for the season to end. The game could go south for the Tigers at the first sign of trouble. The Jaguars defense is hitting its stride. Ladarius Skelton and the running game will pound the Tigers and wear them down, and Southern should win this one going away.