NO.bayouclassic.120119.1274.jpg
Buy Now

Southern running back Jerodd Sims scores against Grambling during the first half of the 46th Annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Jaguars won 30-28.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

WHO: Southern vs. Grambling

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport

LINE: Southern by 8½

OVER/UNDER: 55

TV: NBC Sports Network

RADIO: KQXL-FM, 106.5

Prediction

Southern 41, Grambling 13: The Jaguars have been on a roll that even having a week off can’t stop them. They’ve only played four games, but they’ve followed a pattern, with a week off between each of the past four games. Grambling has had nothing but trouble all spring, and at this point, the players are probably ready for the season to end. The game could go south for the Tigers at the first sign of trouble. The Jaguars defense is hitting its stride. Ladarius Skelton and the running game will pound the Tigers and wear them down, and Southern should win this one going away.

View comments