The Southern football team went from being nearly run out of the stadium to taking control and the lead in the fourth quarter against Florida A&M.
After all those ups and downs, the Jaguars find themselves lamenting the one that got away when the Rattlers drove 97 yards in nine plays for the winning points with 3:23 left in Saturday’s 27-21 non-conference loss.
“In the third quarter we played well in all three phases,” coach Dawson Odums said. “We reeled them in and took the lead but now we’ve got to finish that football game. We didn’t do that.”
Nothing was of more stark contrast than the quarterback play of both teams. Southern starter Ladarius Skelton struggled in the first half and was replaced by Bubba McDaniel, who threw two interceptions but guided the first touchdown drive, scoring himself on a 1-yard run.
Skelton started the second half and led the Jaguars to two touchdowns, throwing for one and running for another. But he couldn’t get to the end zone the last two times as the Rattlers defense forced him to run laterally when he tried to scramble.
Ryan Stanley chopped up the Southern defense with 355 yards yards passing and two scores. Southern’s Jakoby Pappillion got his first interception this season to set up the go-ahead drive to spark a strong third quarter. Benjamin Harris led Southern with 10 tackles while end Joe Davis had seven including a sack among 3.5 tackles for loss.
But Stanley got hot at the end and the Jaguars couldn’t come up with a stop when it really needed one. Southern’s last offensive possession lasted three plays and the Jaguars defense couldn’t keep the Rattlers from running out the clock in the last 1:34.
“He’s a good quarterback, we knew he was going to make some throws,” Odums said. “If you stop the run we know we’re going to have some one on ones. We tried to defend the whole field, but you’ve got to make some plays. They made some plays over the top, catches. That was the difference in the ball game.”
Odums seemed perplexed about his own quarterback situation. Both Skelton and McDaniel were inconsistent. Skelton has yet to play a full game and looked hesitant at times. The Rattlers defense was keying on him and preventing him from getting outside on his scrambles, forcing him to the sideline.
McDaniel entered the game after the first four series when Skelton was 2-for-6 passing for 24 yards and sacked twice, once for a safety. One incompletion was badly overthrown and another was almost intercepted.
“We just gave him a chance to see the game,” Odums said about removing Skelton. “Bubba moved the ball, we scored. I don’t know, we’ve got to figure it out. We’ll meet as a staff and try to come up with the best plan going forward. It’s tough. The way we played in the beginning didn’t help our chances.”
The Jaguars have to get better in a hurry, facing another long road trip in the SWAC opener at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions (3-1) have lost only to TCU and have won three consecutive games, including a 52-34 upset of Alabama A&M and a 37-31 win against Tennessee State on Saturday.
“It’s going to test our character, test what we’re made of,” Odums said. “We have to regroup, figure it out. The whole thing, top to bottom and try to get the right pieces in place.”
Bus trips
Southern’s Blue and Gold Fan Club is sponsoring a bus trip to Pine Bluff for Saturday’s game. For more information, call 225- 324-7234.
The Southern Quarterback Club is also sponsoring a bus trip for the game. For more information call 225.939.5906 or 225.931.1000.