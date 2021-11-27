The Bayou Classic always offers teams a chance at redemption. Grambling took the opportunity to give their blues — from this season and past Classics — a big, swift kick.
Tigers kicker Garrett Urban was the perfect metaphor as he kicked five field goals, including a 25-yarder with two seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 29-26 victory before 55,791 fans in the 48th annual Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.
It wasn’t just the kicking. A Grambling offense unable to get 300 yards in any of its first 10 games, gouged Southern’s defense for 500 — more than in Grambling’s last two games combined.
Tigers quarterback Elijah Walker helped set up the field goals with slippery running that added up to 168 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. CJ Russell had 101 yards including a 19-yard scamper to get the game-winning drive going as the Tigers rushed for 347 yards.
The victory ended three-game losing streaks in the series and for the season for Grambling (4-7, 3-5). Interim coach and career assistant Terrence Graves, who replaced the fired Broderick Fobbs 13 days ago, got a sweet inaugural win.
“I can’t describe how I feel right now,” Graves, a former Southern assistant, said. “To watch these guys go through what they went through, stay committed and stay focused, it’s a testament to them. I’m so elated for our seniors, for our team. They stayed together, they worked, focused, fought, cried, argued — all the things that brothers do.”
Southern (4-7, 3-5) finished an up and down season with a three-game losing streak and will likely join Grambling in looking for a new coach. Jason Rollins took the job as an interim last May to preserve continuity but is unlikely to be retained.
“I’m very disappointed for our team, coaches and fans,” Rollins said. “We couldn’t make the plays that were there and couldn’t get a stop on defense when we needed one. You have to make the plays, they were there to be made. Credit to (Grambling). They played hard as well.”
The lead changed hands four times before Southern tied it with a chance to take the lead on Ladarius Skelton’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining. Jaguars kicker Luke Jackson’s missed PAT left the score tied, but it wouldn’t matter.
Walker moved his team 61 yards in nine plays to the Jaguar 18, and the Tigers worked the clock down to five seconds before calling timeout. Southern called three consecutive timeouts to try to ice Urban, a junior from Houston.
“I was doing a lot of deep breaths,” said Urban, who walked off with the game’s MVP award. “In pressure situations, it’s easy to lose your breath, and once you lost your breath you’ve lost your focus. It’s a huge win, a good team win, and it means a lot to me. Southern’s had our number and that soured me.”
The Jaguars started Skelton for only the fourth time this season because of his playmaking abilities, and he had some success. He rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries and passed for 129 yards on 10-of-18, but the Jaguars couldn’t make enough plays.
Devon Benn’s 22-yard TD run in the first quarter gave Southern a brief lead, and Skelton’s 5-yard scoring pass to Ethan Howard put the Jaguars up 20-19 with 9:56 left.
The game turned on the Jaguar defense’s inability to get off the field and avoid big plays. Grambling converted nine of 17 third-down tries and had plays of 43, 42, 39, 38, 36, 36, 23 and 21 yards.
“We had trouble executing,” Southern linebacker Ray Anderson said. “We missed some tackles. We have to do a better job of executing and getting off the field on third downs. We didn’t get it done tonight.”
The reverse was true for Grambling’s offense, which came in averaging 240.6 yards per game.
“It means a lot,” Walker said of the victory. “We showed we’re a team that will never give up. A lot of games we lost this season was because the offense couldn’t put up enough points to support the defense.”