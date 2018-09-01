1. QUICK EXITS FOR THE OFFENSE
Southern failed to gain a first down on seven of its 13 drives, including five in the second half once starting quarterback John Lampley left the game, making way for Ladarius Skelton and Bubba McDaniel. The offense had its bright spots, but not much consistency against the toughest defense the Jaguars will face all year.
2. JUST KEEP RUNNING
Southern couldn’t establish much of a ground game Saturday, gaining 84 yards on 34 carries. The Jaguars wanted several running backs to get carries, and four of them picked up positive yardage. Yes, they were overmatched — but with a young quarterback, SU will need a better ground game the rest of the year.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Dawson Odums didn’t have detailed updates on injured players after Saturday’s loss, but the most of them appeared to be muscle cramps and bruises. That’s important. The Jaguars have another FBS opponent this week in Louisiana Tech, and getting out of these two games without any major injuries is a big win.